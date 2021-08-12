Tipton High School's marching band turned in a strong performance at the 74th annual State Fair Band Day earlier this month, according to school officials.
The band placed second overall in Class A with its "Phoenix Rising" performance, which symbolized the return of the band and performances following a canceled 2020 competition.
Tipton earned first place in its class for music and second for visual and general effect. Classes are based on the size of a band's ensemble.
The music category judges a band on how they sound, visual is how they look and general effect is based on execution.
The high school band was one of two Class A bands to place in the Night Show, which is considered the finals of the competition.
Tipton finished 15th among all bands, regardless of size, its highest placement ever at the state competition.
“On behalf of The Blue Devils would like to thank the Tipton band families, school administration, Booster organization, and supportive community members for their hard work and support this season,” band director Matthew Skiba said in a news release. “We look forward to bringing the show back to Tipton for the first home game of the season.”
