TIPTON — It’s fascinating what people attach themselves to, those random objects in life that, even when thought of years later, still bring a smile to the face and a memory to the mind.
And people often think that those objects will be around forever, until they aren’t.
Such is the case of a cast-iron water fountain, with its old-fashioned design and its base coated with years of paint jobs, that could be found on the corner of Main and Dearborn streets near downtown Tipton.
No one really knows the date the fountain was put in place, though some people's recollections have it dating back to at least the 1950s.
They just know that it seems like it was always there.
For some, the water fountain served as a respite on a hot summer day where they played outside until the streetlights came on.
For others, it served as a boundary put in place by their parents, an invisible line between the outside world and the protective bubble of childhood.
And the water that came from that fountain?
“It was so cold,” Elwood resident Bobbi Kilburn, who grew up in Tipton, said. “Why did it taste so good? It was like Heaven.”
At one point, there were reportedly a few water fountains throughout Tipton, but time eventually erased all of them but the one at Main and Dearborn and a few in the city’s park which were turned off during the pandemic.
But during the cold snap between Christmas and New Year’s a few weeks ago, the fountain at Main and Dearborn was believed to have been struck by a passing vehicle.
The hit’s impact caused the water fountain’s housing to break and lean into the roadway, prompting city officials to make the decision to remove the fountain altogether last month.
News of its removal quickly spread through social media, where people began posting their own memories and tributes to a simple fountain that held so much more for them than water.
“It was kind of a staple of Tipton,” Bryan Dunbar, who grew up in Tipton but now lives in Brownsburg, said. “I know that it sounds like it’s just a stupid water fountain, but I thought it was just so cool. I drank from it. My kids drank from it. My parents drank from it. Even my grandparents drank from it.”
Dunbar was one of the many who took to social media to pay tribute, he added, posting a picture of his now-13-year-old son Bradyn drinking from the water fountain last summer.
“It brings a connection to the community,” he said. “Every time I used to walk to school, because I lived on North Main Street, I’d walk all the way down Main Street and drank out of that thing,” Dunbar said. “Every single day, whether we were going to the park or the pool, all our friends, it just brings back memories of your childhood. Fountain of youth, I guess.”
For Florida resident Nicholas Wesner, the water fountain was always the “end of the line” for him when he was growing up, he joked.
“The fountain was right outside the Junction grocery store,” he said. “When I was growing up, I had limits to where I could go in Tipton because I was so young. I couldn’t go past Main (Street), and I couldn’t go past Jefferson (Street). I lived on the northwest side of that on Columbia Avenue, so the store and the fountain were the maximum I could go on my bike.
“I’d go into the grocery store all the time, and sometimes I even got an RC Cola,” Wesner added, “but I would then always go outside and drink from the fountain. … It was always so refreshing because the water was so cold. Here in Florida, you turn the water on, and it doesn’t come out cold. But it sure did in Tipton.”
As for what the city is planning to do with the water fountain now that it’s removed, there is a plan, Tipton Municipal Utilities Water Superintendent Jeff Heard told the Tribune.
“It isn’t just going to a junk pile,” he said, noting that he also used to drink from the fountain when he was growing up.
Heard added that city officials looked into purchasing a new hydrant that would have the same appearance as the older one, but the cost of such a project would reach upward of $7,000 or more.
“So, our plan is to sandblast it,” he said. “We got a hold of the manufacturer, and they said there’s a serial number on it somewhere. I’ve taken it to a local business person who does sandblasting, and he’s going to get it down to the bare metal. Hopefully then we’ll be able to find a serial number on it to see the actual date it was manufactured.
“When we get that done,” Heard added, “my plan is to repaint it back to the original color, which we’ll also get from the manufacturer, and then we’re probably going to put it in the foyer of the water plant.”
Heard then joked that since the fountain was removed, he’s personally received numerous calls from people around the community who want to have the object.
He noted that he’s also received calls asking who gave him the authority to remove the fountain in the first place.
“I always say, it was whoever ran it over,” he laughed. “I mean it wasn’t like we were sitting around here one day and just decided, ‘Hey, let’s just go and take this thing out.’ It was taken out because it was ran over, and it wasn’t able to be fixed.”
And although those who remember the fountain in its heyday know that, they also said it’s still bittersweet to think about.
“I think it was just the consistency of it always being there on that corner,” former Tipton resident Teresa Abney said. “As a child, I passed the Indianapolis News all over Tipton, and this fountain was always a pit stop for me. … It just brings back the memories of you being a certain age. That was your security in a way. That’s the best way I can describe it. And when you take it out, it’s almost like the memory’s gone, and yet another thing for you has changed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.