TIPTON — The city of Tipton was not selected as the winner of a $3 million investment package from T-Mobile, which included enhancing the city’s 5G network and a free concert from the chart-topping band Florida Georgia Line.
T-Mobile announced Thursday that Woodstock, Illinois, won the prize based on “enthusiasm, commitment to the process, and the special nature of the town.”
“With personal involvement from the mayor, city manager, public works, chamber president and many other key townspeople, Woodstock was a competition stand-out,” the company said in a release.
Tipton announced in July it was one of the 10 finalists selected by T-Mobile. The contest launched in April, drawing applications from thousands of towns across the U.S.
Even though Tipton didn’t win, it will still receive a $50,000 grant from the company “to help jump-start or complete a project in their community,” according to the release.
