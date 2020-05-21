CICERO — A Tipton man is now under arrest after a hit-and-run that killed a Hamilton County woman Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel L. Sullivan is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, along Anthony Road in Hamilton County.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Sullivan was traveling northbound on Anthony Road when he struck 70-year-old Alice Chamblin, Cicero, who was walking on the side of the road.
People at the scene performed CPR on Chamblin, police said, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also noted that after allegedly striking the woman, Sullivan then fled the scene but was later located after a resident identified Sullivan as the owner of the truck and tipped authorities to his whereabouts.
Sullivan's initial hearing has not yet been set.
