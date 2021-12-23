TIPTON COUNTY — Police say a Tipton man was killed Wednesday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 in Tipton County.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Office media release, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 100 North shortly after 2:30 p.m. in response to the incident.
Further investigation into the crash — including eyewitness accounts — revealed that a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by 40-year-old Ryan M. Anderson of Tipton, was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 and was attempting to turn east onto County Road 100 North, the release indicated.
It was at that time that Anderson turned into the path of a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Joseph W. Grinstead, 70, of Kokomo, which was traveling northbound on U.S. 31, police noted in the release.
Authorities say that Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Grinstead was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with non-life threatening injuries.
His condition is still unknown at this time.
Assisting the TCSO at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Tipton County Coroner's Office, Cicero Township Fire Department, Kempton Fire Department and Murrays Wrecker Service.
