TIPTON — Tipton High School math teacher Amy Cole was named a 2022-23 Armstrong Teacher Educator Awardee by the Indiana University Bloomington School of Education.
As an awardee, Cole will work with other teachers named to this year's cohort along with IU faculty and undergraduate teaching majors in panel discussions and classroom observations.
“I'll be a part of helping to shape the next generation of teachers," Cole said in a statement. "Being able to pass my knowledge and skillset on to the next generation of teachers is a great privilege.”
Cole has been with Tipton schools for 35 years and serves as math department chairwoman, high ability coordinator and technology integration specialist. She is also president of the teachers union.
Cole said she's looking forward to growing professionally through the opportunity.
“Evolving to meet an everchanging world inside and outside of school by growing personally and professionally is essential as an educator," she said. "By learning new forms of pedagogy, new theories and methods, and current advancements and innovative technologies, we can stay on the forefront of the best practices in education and better prepare our students for the future.”
Cole was nominated for the award by Superintendent Ryan Glaze.
