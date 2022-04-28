TIPTON — Tipton Elementary School will have a new principal for the first time in 18 years.
Brian Johnson was named the next elementary principal by the Tipton Community School Board of Trustees on Monday.
Johnson comes with almost two decades of experience in education. Most previously, he was a senior specialist with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET). The company works with struggling school districts to improve student success.
“I worked alongside district and building-level administration to develop impactful structures such as cluster/PLCs for professional learning, instructional leadership team meetings and student-focused classroom learning walks/walkthroughs to determine the level of real-time student learning and ownership,” Johnson said in a news release.
A professional learning committee (PLC) is a group of teachers who meet regularly to plan, analyze data and review best practices. They are usually made up of teachers of the same grade level or those who teach the same content. Tipton has PLCs in each school building.
Johnson taught at schools in Illinois and Indiana, as well serving as principal at Green Meadows Intermediate Elementary School in Frankfort. He taught third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, prior to becoming an administrator.
“He did an outstanding job (at Green Meadows),” said Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze. “He inherited a struggling school and moved it right along."
Glaze said Johnson’s elementary experience, both in the classroom and in administration, made him the preferred candidate.
“Leading at the building level has always been a passion of mine,” Johnson said. “To serve children in this capacity and work at an energized and growing school corporation right in my own backyard is a dream come true.”
Johnson lives in Tipton.
Longtime elementary principal Lori Rayl will move to the high school to be a reading interventionist. It’s a new position paid for by pandemic funds meant to help kids catch up from learning loss.
“She’s very passionate about reading, and I think she will be an asset to the corporation,” Glaze said.
Rayl will also serve as advisor for Tipton’s Tomorrow’s Teacher program. Partnered with Indiana University Kokomo, the program allows high school students interested in becoming teachers to take dual credit courses.
The program is meant to help students launch their education careers earlier, according to IUK’s website.
The new principal said he will emphasize instruction, while building a safe and positive school environment. Johnson will start in his new role July 1.
