TIPTON — There’s a new principal at Tipton High School, and he’s ready to make an impact on the school community.
Craig Leach was named high school principal earlier this month. The former assistant principal at the high school replaces Rik Stillson, who took a different job within the district.
“I got into administration to have more impact on learning and what was going in the school building,” Leach said.
The new principal said he wants to improve assessment scores among students, such as the SAT, which all juniors are required to take. Though, Leach admitted, test scores aren’t everything.
“We’re graduating kids who are prepared to go on to do great things,” he said.
Leach said he also wants to increase collaboration among staff, who have years of institutional knowledge that’s worth sharing and building on.
Superintendent Ryan Glaze said Leach and Stillson started professional learning committees at the high school last year. A PLC is a group of teachers who meet regularly to plan, analyze data and review best practices. They are usually made up of teachers of the same grade level or those who teach the same content.
“He (Leach) is very invested in the district-wide initiative and really trying to make that work at the high school level,” Glaze said.
“The more people pulling in the same direction, the faster that can go,” added Leach.
Leach joined Tipton schools in 2018 as the middle school assistant principal. He taught sixth grade science at Sheridan Middle School prior to coming to Tipton.
Stillson was high school principal for four years. He is now coordinator of special education.
