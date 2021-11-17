TIPTON — After a nearly four-hour meeting, the Tipton Plan Commission tabled a vote on a recommendation to the Tipton City Council for rezoning of a more than 130-acre property targeted for a new housing subdivision.
Indianapolis-based Arbor Homes plans on developing a new subdivision of more than 300 homes on a 138-acre property located just west of city limits.
The company has applied to have property become a Planned Unit Development (PUD) under S-1 Suburban Residential zoning. That request was heard Wednesday by the City Plan Commission to a packed, standing room-only crowd on the first floor council chambers at City Hall.
The board tabled the request in large part to fix some typos to the proposed ordinance. The board also wanted to make changes that would increase the minimum front yard setbacks from the right of way from 20 feet to 25 feet; homes that do have not 30% masonry — excluding windows and garage doors — must have at least three materials on the front elevation; corner houses must have masonry facing both sides of the streets; and for the request to include a provision requiring the ditch that runs through the property be maintained.
The board could have made a motion on the rezoning request with the understanding of the aforementioned changes, but decided to table the issue so the updated ordinance could be formally rewritten so all parties — Arbor Homes, the Plan Commission members and the public — know exactly what the changes were.
The Plan Commission will rehear the rezoning request and likely vote whether or not to give a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to the City Council at the 6 p.m. Dec. 6 meeting. The City Council will have final say on the request.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the subdivision will include 338 homes, though that is subject to change because many details of the development are still in flux. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 and take six to eight years to build out — if the rezoning request is approved.
Some details are known, however, including the homes in this community will be offered in 11 unique floorplans, ranging from 1,200 square feet to 3,280 square feet in size, with an average price of around $275,000. Lot sizes would be 7,200 feet and approximately 55 feet wide, with side setbacks between 10-15 feet.
Additionally, the property in question is currently not in city limits, though Arbor Homes plans on submitting a voluntary annexation request in the future.
Charles Russell, land entitlement manager for Arbor Homes, did provide additional details regarding the development Wednesday. In addition to the homes and two retention ponds, Russell said the company plans on building playgrounds and walking trails in the subdivision, though the exact locations of those are still being pondered.
The development faced plenty of pushback from the public, especially those who live nearby. The majority of nearby homeowners lamented the loss of the rural backdrop and atmosphere, expressed concerns for increased traffic flow in that area and pointed out past examples of homeowners complaining of shoddy work and quality regarding past Arbor Home housing developments.
Some did speak in favor of the PUD request. Some of those in support were public officials, including Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal and Public Works Manager Mike Terry. Both said Arbor Homes have been easy to work with and open to any change or request the city has made. Dolezal added that the city is willing to make improvements to the intersections near the proposed subdivision to improve traffic flow.
Additionally, Jim Ankrum, general manager for Tipton Utilities, said the city can handle the in terms of utility capacity.
“If we don’t grow, we still have the traffic issues that we all discussed. They don’t get any better, Terry said. “However, if we do grow, that is a revenue stream to help fund some of these intersection issues, some of the traffic problems. We’re looking at a property tax of some 300 homes. We’re looking at income tax from potentially two working people per home. ...That is a huge impact on our community.”
