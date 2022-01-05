It was halftime at Lucas Oil Stadium when David Lacy, 36, found his spot on the field. At the time, the Colts were beating the New England Patriots 17-0. Lacy was about to win big.
Earlier in the season, Lacy was scrolling through Facebook when he stumbled across a promotional giveaway by the Hoosier Lottery. A few weeks later, he received a phone call inviting him to the Dec. 18 game as one of the promotion’s six finalists who could win the grand prize.
If he won, Lacy would receive two season tickets for the regular season and playoffs, a $500 Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, parking passes, an autographed Colts helmet, a $75 Colts Pro Shop gift card and a VIP tour for two at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Standing on the sidelines of the Dec. 18 game, Lacy and the five other "Imagine That myLOTTERY VIP Giveaway" finalists dropped their names in a tumbler.
“That was a pretty cool experience. Not something that too many people get to do, I mean especially in the world we live in today,” Lacy said. “It was really cool. Being a lifelong Colts fan, being able to actually step on the field on a game day and just see everything from that perspective. It was pretty exciting.”
Moments later, Lacy’s name was drawn as the grand prize winner.
“I was in complete shock,” Lacy said.
Lacy was born shortly after the Colts moved to Indiana. Although his mother tried to make him a Bears fan in his early years, he grew up watching the Colts with his family and friends.
When he was younger, he used to attend games at least once a year.
“It used to be a pretty regular thing. But I’m really, really excited to have the chance to go to all the home games next year,” Lacy said.
It had been a few years since he made the hourlong drive to attend a game. Now that he’s raising three kids and has a career as the assistant chief of police in Tipton, he doesn’t get to go as often as he would like to.
Lacy doesn’t regret it, though.
“I was born and raised in Tipton, and being able to serve in my hometown has been a real blessing,” Lacy said. “We've got a very supportive community here. We're very pro-first responder, very pro-military. A lot of people in this community, really, it's such a small town and it's that 'have your back' mentality. So over the 13 years I've been doing this job, I've seen people in need over and over again, and the community is always there to step up and help out where they can.”
Lacy plans on sharing one of the season tickets with his family and friends. His wife, Amber, was with him at the Dec. 18 game and immediately called dibs. He also plans on bringing his children to a few games.
He said he would likely spend the $75 gift card on a new Colts hoodie.
The other finalists received four tickets to a 2022 Colts game, a $250 Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, a parking pass, a Colts autographed item, a $75 Colts Pro Shop gift card and a VIP tour for two at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Lacy predicted the Colts would beat the Las Vegas Raiders at the Sunday, Jan. 2, game.
“Man, the Colts have got a great team. They've got a great team this year,” Lacy said. “The big battle is between injuries and COVID, but I think that they’ve got a team that can contend for a Super Bowl this year. And I think next year, it'll be much the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.