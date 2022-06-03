TIPTON — A month after the primary election and a few days removed from the race ending in a tie, Tipton County Republicans have chosen their candidate to take on Democrat Matthew Tebbe this fall for Tipton County sheriff.
Because the race ended in a 994-994 tie between candidates Lea Stout and Korey Henderson, and per Indiana law, Republicans held a caucus with precinct committee members Thursday afternoon to choose their candidate.
In the end, they nominated Stout.
If elected in November, Stout would become the first female sheriff in Tipton County history.
Stout could not be reached for comment when the Tribune reached out to her, but she did take to Facebook on Thursday evening to thank her supporters and lay out a framework for the next few months.
"I am extremely grateful for and overwhelmed by the support that I have received from family, friends, and community members," she wrote. "I am also so blessed to have a campaign team to assist me through the process. Together, we will continue breaking the barriers and extending the excellence. More information to come soon."
As for Stout's opponent in the general election, Tebbe said he's looking forward to competing against Stout and noted the two of them agreed that they'd run a clean and fair race when Tebbe called Thursday night to offer congratulations.
After all, Tebbe added, it's the welfare of the people of Tipton County that truly matters in the end.
"It's all about the people of this county and who they see can do the best job in that office as sheriff," he said. "It's up to them and the good Lord to decide who's going to be there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.