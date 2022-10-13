TIPTON — Gena Schultz has a knack for procuring all the latest fashion for Tipton schools’ clothing pantry.
She’s known to travel all over — Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Hamilton County — to find clothes today’s children want to wear. Schultz scours stores such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and Rue 21. At My Closet, only new clothes — price tags intact — will do.
“If I don’t have what they (the kids) need, I’ll go get it that night,” Schultz said.
But not just clothes. Children in need can take their pick of shoes, winter coats, underwear and toiletries, too.
Schultz founded the clothing pantry in 2015. It will celebrate eight years in January.
My Closet offers children in need a brand-new outfit every semester. There are no income requirements, no child is turned away and the kids get to pick what they want in a confidential setting.
Schultz’s ability to find new clothes led to a clothing pantry with about $40,000 in merchandise. That much clothing takes up space, and My Closet was quickly running out.
“It was getting pretty packed, and people were having trouble getting through to look at stuff,” Schultz said.
To accommodate the growth and need of My Closet, Schultz was allowed to expand the clothing pantry into the middle school’s old sewing lab, doubling its size. Superintendent Ryan Glaze and the school board agreed to allow Schultz to become the director of the clothing pantry full time, after nearly 30 years as a student services advisor.
“We value what she does,” Glaze said. “The board was thrilled to continue to support the project and support her and how she moves My Closet forward.”
The additional space allows for separate boys and girls departments. There’s also room for a hygiene pantry, restroom and dressing room equipped with a mirror.
The result is an authentic shopping experience for children who might have never had one before.
“Some kids have told me they’ve never had a new outfit,” Schultz said.
Every shopping experience is confidential. Children and their families shop one at a time.
“There’s something about putting the new outfit on,” Schultz said. “It does something for their self-esteem.”
It’s a cause the community can’t help but rally behind. It took only two letters to area businesses for Schultz to raise $11,000 in 2014 to start the clothing pantry.
The support has only continued. Donations from the community, including businesses, individuals, churches and past students, fund My Closet in its entirety.
“It’s totally a God thing,” Schultz said. “It’s not me.”
Signs of donors are posted around the room of the old food arts classroom — where My Closet got its start — at Tipton Middle School. My Closet had 78 individual donors last year, the most ever.
“There are a lot of caring people here that take care of the kids,” Schultz said.
People like Tammy McElfresh, owner of Absolutely You Salon in Tipton.
The full-service salon has offered gift certificates for free haircuts to every My Closet shopper since the clothing pantry opened.
“I just really have a heart for kids,” McElfresh said. “I think kids that age want to fit in. It’s really in my heart to help with that.”
Absolutely You Salon also takes donations for My Closet.
The Tipton County Foundation provides My Closet with $40 Shoe Carnival vouchers.
My Closet isn’t just a place for children to get new clothes.
Schultz has compiled a list of food pantries in the area, in case a family has more needs than just clothing. She also knows where to point people if they are looking for work or housing.
When My Closet starts its winter coat distribution next week, Schultz will let families know about Jubilee Christmas, a holiday assistance program.
“It’s kind of the blue print for doing it right,” Glaze said.
More improvements are slated for My Closet, including new flooring, part of Tipton schools’ campus-wide improvement project, which includes renovated entrances at every building, modernizing science classrooms and a new turf football field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.