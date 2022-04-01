TIPTON — Tipton Community School Corporation said in a statement Friday there was no ill intent by a staff member in a recent tweet that has now been deleted.
High school guidance counselor Carrie Capshaw posted a tweet about women’s swimming last week. The since-deleted tweet came at a time when women’s collegiate swimming was under controversy and in the headlines due to the success of a transgender swimmer.
University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, won the NCAA Division I 500-yard freestyle championship last month.
The tweet, posted from Capshaw’s personal account, was soon deleted. The tweet showed a photo of what looked like a "Jeopardy!" category titled "Sports with no balls." Attached to the photo, Capshaw's tweet stated "What is women's swimming?" with an emoji of a female.
Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze said Capshaw took the tweet down herself.
“We deeply apologize to anyone who may have felt offended or upset by this comment, which was not directed at any group or person,” Glaze said in a statement. “However, because of the unintended impact, the tweet was removed. It also provided an opportunity for a teachable moment for those involved.”
Glaze said Capshaw was remorseful. Capshaw did not immediately return a request for comment sent to her work email address, however, the school corporation was on spring break this week.
Glaze told the Kokomo Tribune on Friday that outcry and concern from the community was minimal.
High school guidance counselors work with students from all walks of life, including LGBTQ students. Glaze said trust between staff and students is established through actions.
“You build trust with your actions,” he said. “We have to be more intentional and inclusive.”
Capshaw’s liked tweets at the time of the since-deleted tweet included posts from conservative satire site The Babylon Bee and political commentator Ben Shapiro. The tweets were directly related to Thomas.
The satire site’s Twitter account was suspended in March for violating the social media site’s policy against harassing people for their gender identity, after The Babylon Bee made a jab about President Joe Biden’s transgender health secretary.
Those liked tweets no longer appear on Capshaw’s account.
