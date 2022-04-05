TIPTON — It’s been a long time coming, but dirt is finally moving at Tipton High School for a new greenhouse.
A patch of ripped up parking lot on the north side of the high school will be a new 3,000 square-foot greenhouse by the time students start school in the fall.
Ground officially broke Tuesday morning with a brief ceremony featuring school officials, donors and students.
The project has been as much a community project as it has a school one. Tuesday’s groundbreaking was no different, as much of the time was dedicated to hearing from those in the Tipton community who helped make the project possible.
That included Aaron Conaway, president of Total Seed Production. The local seed company has the naming rights of the greenhouse, to formally be called Total Seed Production Greenhouse.
Total Seed is one of 78 donors who contributed more than $502,000 toward the project. The Tipton County Foundation gave a $150,000 grant for the greenhouse, in addition to the fundraising campaign.
“It was really breathtaking to get the city, the county to come together,” Conaway said. “The support we received was beyond our expectations.”
Friends of Tipton Future Farmers of American and its president, Jeff Rodibaugh, led the fundraising effort. Rodibaugh said they expect more donations to roll in as the project progresses.
“Your students will have a world-class learning environment, and it’s because of (Superintendent) Dr. (Ryan) Glaze and the school board,” Rodibaugh told the crowd Tuesday.
About $390,000 will go directly to the school while the rest will be kept in the bank and dispersed over the next five years for improvements and special projects related to the greenhouse.
Tipton schools found a lot of support in local agri-businesses that see the greenhouse as a way to turn more kids onto careers in agriculture, and keep those students local after graduation.
The school’s agriculture program sports more than 200 middle and high school students. Interest is already growing for next school year.
“Our numbers are definitely great,” said Stacey Hartley, ag teacher and FFA advisor. “They’re up.”
Ag teacher Jessica Mars — who was hired in part due to the expected expansion of course offerings because of the greenhouse — said more students are signed up for multiple classes and there are also more first-time ag students signing up.
“We want to be the best ag program in the state,” said Glaze. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”
Students will have more hands-on opportunities with the new greenhouse, including growing flowers, plants and vegetables using soil and hydroponics. The ability to grow year round is another benefit.
The greenhouse will be a standalone facility next to the high school’s ag building. Original plans had the greenhouse connected to the high school but was too costly, Glaze said.
The project was initially expected to cost $450,000 but has since risen to nearly $1 million due to a price increase for greenhouses and construction work. The fundraising campaign will offset those costs.
Glaze said construction is expected to be completed by June with a possible open house in July. However, nothing is certain with construction projects these days.
The superintendent said that at the latest, the project will be completed by the time school starts in August.
“I think this is the beginning of a lot of cool things that are going to be happening at Tipton,” Glaze said.
