TIPTON — With staff and student absences mounting, Tipton Community School Corporation made the decision to cancel classes Thursday and Friday.
Classes will be online for Monday and Tuesday, with a Wednesday return date eyed.
A staff shortage coupled with a high student absent rate has hit Tipton particularly hard. Superintendent Ryan Glaze said the student absent rate has been at 20% for the past week.
Staff absences continued to rise when Tipton made its decision Wednesday.
“We’ve had everything hit at once,” Glaze said.
The absent rate at the middle school is “extremely high,” according to a Facebook post from Tipton school board member Chris McNew.
Glaze said the elementary and middle schools are both at the 20% mark, and the high school was close.
“This one has hit us worse than anything else this year,” he said. “Today brought about several people absent … at the elementary.”
Middle and high school students will learn virtually Monday and Tuesday. Teachers will livestream classes.
Elementary students will have a combination of livestream classes and uploaded assignments.
The two canceled school days will be made up on President’s Day, Feb. 21, and May 20, extending the school year by one day.
Extracurricular activities are expected to continue as scheduled.
Glaze is hopeful that six days away from school will give everyone enough time to recover and return Wednesday.
The superintendent said they are sensitive to the struggles that parents and guardians face when school closes but they have no other choice.
“We are certainly not unsympathetic to their plight and what they need to do to get child care,” Glaze said.
