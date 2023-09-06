TIPTON — There are about 20 students enrolled in Tipton Community School Corporation’s online school this school year.
Called Tipton Virtual Academies, the online option is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school district has had the virtual academy for a while; however, it was previously reserved for students who had a medical recommendation.
The expanded online academy was discussed at a school board meeting in June, with a decision made later this summer.
The new look Tipton Virtual Academy offers three tiers.
The first tier has students complete classes through Edmentum, an education company that provides schools with online courses, or EdOptions, an online school, depending on grade.
EdOptions is grades kindergarten through fifth. These students have access to an EdOptions teacher.
Older students use Edmentum. Classes are completed at the student’s pace, according to information on Tipton school’s website.
Older students in this tier also have an occasional check in with Tipton’s Digital Learning Coordinator Kelsey Alfrey, who is also the middle school assistant principal.
The Plus tier is for students in grades sixth through 12th. Students take core classes through Indiana Online, an online course provider. Certified teachers teach these classes. Elective classes are through Edmentum.
There is also a hybrid model for high school students that combines both online classes and in-person learning at Tipton High School.
Students who are enrolled in the Plus or Hybrid tier can participate in extracurricular activities.
Most of the 20 students enrolled in Tipton Virtual Academies are middle- or high-school aged, according to Superintendent Ryan Glaze. He also said Tipton schools picked up some kids from other districts who did not have an online option.
Tipton is the latest area school district to add an online school. By doing so, Tipton schools will receive 85% of state funding for each online student.
It’s how schools are trying to recoup lost money due to students turning to online options.
Kokomo and Taylor schools in Howard County are also offering online options this school year.
Glaze said they’ll see how the online school goes this year.
“We like to throw things out there and see how they work,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.