Tipton High School seniors were awarded the following local scholarships during the high school’s annual awards night May 26:
THS Athletic Department Sportsmanship:
Lainey Armes $200
Chris Adams $200
American Legion Auxiliary:
Nathan Powell $500
Roxie Foerg $500
Eldon Cage American Legion #46 Memorial:
Wyatt Rhoades $1000
Tri Kappa Sorority:
Brooklyn Ripperdan $750
Austin Lodge:
Taylar Leffler $500
Joni Ripberger $1000
Austin Lodge/Park 100 Foods:
Samuel Ridgeway $1,000
Austin Lodge/Guffey’s Garage:
Bryce Kesterson $1,000
Austin Lodge/Guffey’s Garage:
Natalie Bannon $1,000
Austin Lodge/Tipton Co. Shrine Club:
Wyatt Rhoades $1,250
John C. Moses Memorial:
Roxie Foerg $500
Nicholas Hughes $500
Anew Realty:
Evan Chandler $1,000
Hinds Career Center:
La Jessop Certified Nursing Aide
Stephanie Sears Certified Nursing Aide
Evan Chandler Fouch Scholarship $750
Evan Cjandler student Advisory Board Scholarship $400
Evan Chandler National Technical Honor Society
Austin Montgomery Midwest Energy Association Certification
Eli Armes Midwest Energy Association Certification
IU Health Tipton Hospital Associates:
Bailee Jackson $1,551
Kennedy Reynolds $1,551
Mike Hoover Memorial:
Christopher Adams $266.25
Abigail Parker $266.25
Nathaniel Powell $266.25
Samuel Ridgeway $266.25
Ella Wolfe $266.25
Nancy Urmston Tipton Library:
Mackenzie Inman $500
Tipton School Corporation Bus Drivers’:
Abigail Parker $500
Ceah Campbell $500
Macy Earl $500
Tanner Hufhand $500
Dorman & Marilyn Rogers Memorial:
Joni Ripberger $1,000
Walter York Encompass C.U. Memorial:
Abbie Riddle $1,000
Bailee Jackson $1,000
Evan Chandler $1,000
Kennedy Reynolds $1,000
Lainey Armes $1,000
Nathaniel Powell $1,000
Roxie Foerg $1,000
Skylyn Ridge $1,000
Taylar Leffler $1,000
Tipton County Rotary Club:
Evan Chandler $500
Tanner Hufhand $500
Tipton Elks-John Rickenbaugh Memorial:
Nate Powell $1,250
Fred Calhoun & Bill White Science Club:
Christopher Adams $500
Grayson/Pottenger, Q95:
Lucy Quigley 250
Tipton Bowling Hall of Fame:
Ceah Campbell $250
Brooklyn Ripperdan $750
Tipton F.O.P. Lodge #109:
Lainey Armes $500
Tipton Lions Club:
Hailey Carson $250
Goldsmith, Kempton, Jefferson Twp. Alumni:
Ella Wolfe $700
Debbie Lange Youth Soccer Founders:
Ella Wolfe $250
Meghan Moses $250
Nicholas Hughes $250
THS Quarterback/ Football Moms’ Club:
Nicholas Hughes $100
Bryce Kesterson $100
Nathaniel Powell $100
Samuel Ridgeway $100
Aden Tolle $100
Brad Eldridge Memorial:
Aden Tolle $2,500
Girl’s Golf Senior:
Lucy Quigley $100
Tipton County Farm Bureau:
Joni Ripberger $500
Tipton County Young Farmers Ag:
Bryce Kesterson $300
Co-Alliance Scholarship:
Joni Ripberger $1,000
Theta Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi Education:
Debra Whalen $500
Grace Brandon $500
Madelin Cox $500
Tipton Community Theatre:
Brooklyn Ripperdan $200
Max Tilley Scholarship & plaque:
Nathaniel Powell $500
Boys & Girls Club:
Macy Fague $500
Skylyn Ridge $500
Dan Chopp Memorial:
Tanner Hufhand $1,000
George & Catherine Shortle Memorial:
Joni Ripberger $2,500
Laurie Van Dae Memorial:
Ella Wolfe $750
Bob & Lillie Enneking Memorial:
Abbie Riddle $3,000
Jessica Merrell Memorial:
Ceah Campbell $1,000
Joni Ripberger $1,000
Lora Sottong-Gibson:
Ceah Campbell $1,000
Lester V. Hart Memorial:
Abigail Parker $400
Merlin & Margaret Harlow Memorial Purdue:
Bryce Kesterson $500
Bower Memorial Purdue:
Cadince Hussey $7,000 over four years
Joni Ripberger $7,000 over four years
2022 Lilly Scholar:
Jacob Dane — full tuition
George R. Myerly & Sons:
Lainey Armes $2,000
Lucy Quigley $2,000
Joni Ripberger $2,000
Gene and Wilma Small Parks Nursing:
Ceah Campbell $7,000 over four years
Gene and Wilma Small Parks Purdue:
Nate Powell $7,000 over four years
Gene and Wilma Small Parks:
Grace Brandon $7,000 over four years
