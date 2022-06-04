School News graphic

Tipton High School seniors were awarded the following local scholarships during the high school’s annual awards night May 26:

THS Athletic Department Sportsmanship:

Lainey Armes $200

Chris Adams $200

American Legion Auxiliary:

Nathan Powell $500

Roxie Foerg $500

Eldon Cage American Legion #46 Memorial:

Wyatt Rhoades $1000

Tri Kappa Sorority:

Brooklyn Ripperdan $750

Austin Lodge:

Taylar Leffler $500

Joni Ripberger $1000

Austin Lodge/Park 100 Foods:

Samuel Ridgeway $1,000

Austin Lodge/Guffey’s Garage:

Bryce Kesterson $1,000

Austin Lodge/Guffey’s Garage:

Natalie Bannon $1,000

Austin Lodge/Tipton Co. Shrine Club:

Wyatt Rhoades $1,250

John C. Moses Memorial:

Roxie Foerg $500

Nicholas Hughes $500

Anew Realty:

Evan Chandler $1,000

Hinds Career Center:

La Jessop Certified Nursing Aide

Stephanie Sears Certified Nursing Aide

Evan Chandler Fouch Scholarship $750

Evan Cjandler student Advisory Board Scholarship $400

Evan Chandler National Technical Honor Society

Austin Montgomery Midwest Energy Association Certification

Eli Armes Midwest Energy Association Certification

IU Health Tipton Hospital Associates:

Bailee Jackson $1,551

Kennedy Reynolds $1,551

Mike Hoover Memorial:

Christopher Adams $266.25

Abigail Parker $266.25

Nathaniel Powell $266.25

Samuel Ridgeway $266.25

Ella Wolfe $266.25

Nancy Urmston Tipton Library:

Mackenzie Inman $500

Tipton School Corporation Bus Drivers’:

Abigail Parker $500

Ceah Campbell $500

Macy Earl $500

Tanner Hufhand $500

Dorman & Marilyn Rogers Memorial:

Joni Ripberger $1,000

Walter York Encompass C.U. Memorial:

Abbie Riddle $1,000

Bailee Jackson $1,000

Evan Chandler $1,000

Kennedy Reynolds $1,000

Lainey Armes $1,000

Nathaniel Powell $1,000

Roxie Foerg $1,000

Skylyn Ridge $1,000

Taylar Leffler $1,000

Tipton County Rotary Club:

Evan Chandler $500

Tanner Hufhand $500

Tipton Elks-John Rickenbaugh Memorial:

Nate Powell $1,250

Fred Calhoun & Bill White Science Club:

Christopher Adams $500

Grayson/Pottenger, Q95:

Lucy Quigley 250

Tipton Bowling Hall of Fame:

Ceah Campbell $250

Brooklyn Ripperdan $750

Tipton F.O.P. Lodge #109:

Lainey Armes $500

Tipton Lions Club:

Hailey Carson $250

Goldsmith, Kempton, Jefferson Twp. Alumni:

Ella Wolfe $700

Debbie Lange Youth Soccer Founders:

Ella Wolfe $250

Meghan Moses $250

Nicholas Hughes $250

THS Quarterback/ Football Moms’ Club:

Nicholas Hughes $100

Bryce Kesterson $100

Nathaniel Powell $100

Samuel Ridgeway $100

Aden Tolle $100

Brad Eldridge Memorial:

Aden Tolle $2,500

Girl’s Golf Senior:

Lucy Quigley $100

Tipton County Farm Bureau:

Joni Ripberger $500

Tipton County Young Farmers Ag:

Bryce Kesterson $300

Co-Alliance Scholarship:

Joni Ripberger $1,000

Theta Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi Education:

Debra Whalen $500

Grace Brandon $500

Madelin Cox $500

Tipton Community Theatre:

Brooklyn Ripperdan $200

Max Tilley Scholarship & plaque:

Nathaniel Powell $500

Boys & Girls Club:

Macy Fague $500

Skylyn Ridge $500

Dan Chopp Memorial:

Tanner Hufhand $1,000

George & Catherine Shortle Memorial:

Joni Ripberger $2,500

Laurie Van Dae Memorial:

Ella Wolfe $750

Bob & Lillie Enneking Memorial:

Abbie Riddle $3,000

Jessica Merrell Memorial:

Ceah Campbell $1,000

Joni Ripberger $1,000

Lora Sottong-Gibson:

Ceah Campbell $1,000

Lester V. Hart Memorial:

Abigail Parker $400

Merlin & Margaret Harlow Memorial Purdue:

Bryce Kesterson $500

Bower Memorial Purdue:

Cadince Hussey $7,000 over four years

Joni Ripberger $7,000 over four years

2022 Lilly Scholar:

Jacob Dane — full tuition

George R. Myerly & Sons:

Lainey Armes $2,000

Lucy Quigley $2,000

Joni Ripberger $2,000

Gene and Wilma Small Parks Nursing:

Ceah Campbell $7,000 over four years

Gene and Wilma Small Parks Purdue:

Nate Powell $7,000 over four years

Gene and Wilma Small Parks:

Grace Brandon $7,000 over four years

