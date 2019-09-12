TIPTON – This past summer, Tipton City Councilman Rick Chandler had an idea.
“I was tired of every Sept. 11 just sitting and watching replays of the towers [World Trade Center] collapsing, and I just felt like it was always a somber day. I just wanted to see if we could take something bad and turn it into something good.”
In December 2009, Congress passed a joint resolution designating Sept. 11 as “Patriot Day,” and it was also declared a national day of service and remembrance in honor of those lost in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
“So we thought if people could do it [volunteer work] somewhere else, why couldn’t we do it here in Tipton?” Chandler noted.
And on Wednesday afternoon, Chandler and several others in the Tipton community did just that.
Throughout the city, people came together to help with everything from sorting plastic bottle caps to laying down mulch to cleaning up the playground area of a local elementary school.
“It’s important that every person in a community tries their best to make the place that they’re living the best possible place imaginable,” Chandler said. “Not one person or organization can change the world in and of itself, but my philosophy is that if I can change my corner of it, and someone in another community is doing the same where they are, we can change the world one community at a time.”
That change can be as simple as picking up a piece of trash, he noted.
“Really, this is something that can and should be done every single day of the year,” Chandler said. “It’s very simple. And it doesn’t matter if you’re 8 or 88. You can do these acts of kindness each and every day to make this world a little better place to live.”
Linda McMahon is one of the volunteers that came out for Wednesday’s afternoon of service. A resident of Tipton for the past six years, McMahon was a teacher living near Princeton, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 2001, a little around an hour away from the World Trade Center site.
“The school that I worked at, I can just picture those planes going over,” she said. “There was just something going on, and then when we found out, it was awful. One of our [retired] teachers, one of her sons was in one of the towers that day and was killed.
“So this [service work] is to just give back in the memory of the people that served us. We’re serving them, if you will, by what we’re doing,” she noted. “I think with everything going on in the town with the different projects, it’s giving back to the community in memory of all those who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.”
But as excited as all those interviewed were about the various service projects taking place on Wednesday afternoon throughout Tipton, they also said it’d be sad to see that feeling of servitude only lasting a day.
So how do you try to harness lightning in a bottle and make that feeling last?
It’s about citizens taking ownership of their own city, Kegan Schmicker, consultant for Tipton’s community development and president of the city’s Main Street Association, said.
“I think most people allocate some of the building of a successful city to its leaders,” he said, “but it’s surprising how much opportunity people can actually contribute to the success of their own city just by being involved. It often starts there.
“The more we can communicate that and recruit people to have the mindset that, ‘If I see something on the sidewalk that shouldn’t be there, I should pick it up and carry it to the trash can,’ to create that mentality, it would transform a city,” Schmicker said. “Now you have a population that believes that a simple gesture can impact the community, and those things matter. That’s a huge deal.”
