TIPTON — Second-grade Tipton Elementary teacher Lela Crawford was named the Outstanding Early Career Educator Award from Indiana University Kokomo School of Education.
The award recognizes an IUK grad and their contributions to their school community.
"I love coming to work, building relationships, making learning fun, and helping my students succeed," Crawford said in a statement. "This award is a wonderful reminder that I am in the right field and at the right school."
Crawford graduated from Tipton High School in 2014. She joined the school corporation in 2018 after receiving her degree in elementary education and special education.
“Lela is a dynamic young teacher whose passion and creativity helps her inspire, engage, and connect with her students,” said Superintendent Ryan Glaze in a statement. “She works tirelessly to create an inviting, nurturing, and fun learning environment and it has paid off in a big way in terms of student achievement."
Crawford will be recognized at the IUK School of Education alumni awards ceremony in June.
