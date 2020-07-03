TIPTON — A Tipton woman was arrested on numerous drug charges Wednesday afternoon after police ended up locating a methamphetamine lab just north of downtown.
According to a Tipton Police Department news release, Erika Mahaney, 38, is now facing charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of precursors within 500 feet of a park, a Level 5 felony, unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
She is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail, and her initial hearing in Tipton Circuit Court has not yet been determined.
Mahaney's charges stem from a citizen complaint on Wednesday about unwanted subjects at a residence in the 500 block of North Independence Street.
When police arrived on scene, the release indicated that they made contact with Mahaney and another unidentified individual, and officers also observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.
After obtaining a search warrant for the residence and garage, officers also located a methamphetamine lab, complete with multiple precursors used in the cooking of methamphetamine, the drug itself and other drug paraphernalia, the release noted.
The release went on to state that a member of the Tipton County Sheriff's Office who is trained and certified in dismantling methamphetamine labs was then called to the scene, and the remnants of the lab were transferred to the Indiana State Police for proper disposal.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
