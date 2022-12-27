An arrest in the Delphi case
In February 2017, two Carroll County teenagers named Liberty German and Abby Williams went for a walk on the Monon High Bridge near downtown Delphi.
The next day, their bodies were found a few feet away from the banks of nearby Deer Creek.
For the next five years, investigators worked through thousands of tips in order to find out who was allegedly responsible for the girls’ deaths.
And then during a news conference in October inside Delphi United Methodist Church, the world learned of a name that investigators said they believe has been tied to the case.
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, is now facing two counts of murder, both Level 1 felonies, for his alleged connection to the deaths of German and Williams.
He is being held without bond at an unknown facility as he awaits his next court hearing, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17.
A probable cause affidavit into Allen’s arrest has since highlighted what investigators say were Allen’s movements on the day the girls went missing.
According to those documents, the girls were dropped off shortly before 2 p.m. Feb. 13, 2017, and were on the southeast portion of the bridge when they reportedly encountered a male at around 2:13 p.m.
Video from German’s cell phone also indicates the girls were being followed by a “male subject wearing a dark jacket and jeans,” per court documents, and that man reportedly approached the girls.
That is when one of the girls said, “gun,” before the male’s voice said, “Guys, down the hill,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The video then reportedly cut off as the girls proceeded down the hill.
The prosecution in the Delphi case believes that the man the girls encountered that day is Allen, as officials say he already admitted to being on the Monon High Bridge during the timeframe the teenagers disappeared, along with other witness testimony and surveillance footage that allegedly places him there too.
Homicides across the county
According to county officials, there were four homicides investigated in 2022.
On Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to the Ascension St. Vincent emergency room in reference to a man who had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, initial police reports stated.
Izjohn S. Trice, 25, had already been pronounced deceased by the time authorities arrived, according to a media release at the time, and police ended up locating a crime scene at a residence in the 1600 block of North Wabash Street, as well as a single spent .45 caliber shell casing on an inside rug.
Investigation into the shooting led police to Jonathan L. Capers, 32, who is now facing a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.
According to court documents filed in the case, Capers and Trice — along with several other individuals police interviewed regarding the incident — had been at the Elbow Room bar shortly before the shooting, and an alleged altercation took place there.
The group of men then reportedly left the bar and eventually ended up at the house on North Wabash Street, the affidavit noted.
While there, according to one of the witnesses to the incident, the men then got into another verbal and eventual physical altercation, with Capers reportedly “jumping” on Trice.
It was at that time that a firearm fell onto the floor. Investigators say Capers then used that firearm to shoot Trice.
Capers has a pretrial conference slated for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023, inside Howard Superior Court 4, with a trial scheduled to begin in March.
Then on April 30, police were called to the Villas de Fontenelle apartment complex, located in the 200 block of Rainbow Drive, in reference to a male with two gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, police discovered an injured 17-year-old named Jaylen Reed, who reportedly told authorities that it was his 14-year-old brother who had pulled the trigger, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release at the time.
Reed was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police located Reed’s brother approximately a mile from the scene, where police say he was detained without incident.
He was transported to Kinsey Youth Center and is believed to be being held on a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.
Due to his status as a juvenile, his identity has not been publicly released, the Tribune has not been briefed on the status of his case and further details about the incident have not been released at this time.
About two months later — on July 16 — authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of North Delphos Street, where they located the body of 25-year-old Jalen Dowling.
Court documents allege that Dowling died from a single gunshot wound that had been fired into his open bedroom window.
A few weeks later, investigators arrested brothers Dylan James Miller, 21, and Devonte Barlow, 27, for their alleged connections to the case.
Dylan James Miller, 21, is now facing charges of murder, a Level 1 felony; conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 1 felony; straw purchase of a handgun, a Level 3 felony; unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony, a Level 5 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, according to arrest records.
Devonte Barlow, 27, is also facing Level 1 felony charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, per court records, as well as charges of unlawful transfer of a handgun and use of false information to obtain a firearm, both Level 5 felonies.
Due to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case being heavily redacted, many specific details of the July shooting are still unclear — such as possible motive.
Both Miller and Barlow are due back in court for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, with a joint trial tentatively scheduled for February.
And finally on Sept. 10, authorities were called to the Vietnam Veterans Campground in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
A police report filed at the time alleges that shortly after 5 a.m., 51-year-old Howard Wolfe was visiting the campground of 47-year-old Henry “Hank” Henson, when a physical altercation broke out.
The two men were reportedly at the campground for the 40th annual All Veterans Reunion, per initial police reports.
At some point during the alleged altercation between the two men, according to investigators, the pair separated until Wolfe displayed a handgun that was near his waistband, and another physical altercation ensued.
It was during that second altercation that Henson was reportedly shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
During an interview conducted later with police, Wolfe reportedly admitted that he displayed his firearm to Henson by pulling his shirt up and exposing the gun, and he also reportedly confessed that he pointed the firearm at Henson at some point during the altercation between the two men, per the police narrative.
Wolfe also reportedly admitted that the two men were both fighting for the firearm at one point, and that’s when Wolfe reportedly shot Henson in the chest.
Wolfe has a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023, inside Howard Superior Court 4, with a trial slated for March.
Sanders ordered to pay restitution
In May, Kokomo resident Dennis Sanders, who investigators say specifically targeted elderly people for years as part of a home-improvement fraud scheme, plead guilty to home improvement fraud and corrupt business influence, both Level 5 felonies, just before jury selection was to begin for his trial in Howard Superior Court 1.
The plea agreement, which came nearly three years after Sanders was first charged in connection to the scheme, meant Sanders was ordered to serve 12 years of supervised probation and pay back over $88,000 of restitution to 12 individual victims, as well as two sets of couples.
The largest individual amount ordered to be paid is $39,475, per court records, while the lowest is $600.
Court documents did not indicate how Sanders will repay each of the victims in the case, but officials did note that the Howard County Adult Probation Department has been ordered to prepare a repayment schedule.
Sanders was first charged for home improvement fraud in July 2019, and he, at one time, faced 23 charges in both Howard and Miami counties.
Then, in November 2021, Sanders was also charged with corrupt business influence, saying that he knowingly received proceeds derived from a pattern of racketeering.
Probable cause affidavits filed in connection with the fraud scheme all shared a similar story too.
People — most of whom were 70 or older — would call Sanders after seeing his advertisements for Ace Handyman and Construction in the local media, probable cause affidavits filed in the case noted.
Sanders would then in turn convince those people to let him conduct work on their homes and pay the money up front.
But then he would never do the work, court records indicated.
According to court documents, Sanders has filed an appeal in the case.
That appeal is currently still pending.
Okie Pinokie suspects sentenced
In May 2018, the body of a Summitville man named Drake Smith, 22, was discovered by mushroom hunters in the Frances Slocum Forest, an area also known as Okie Pinokie.
And in 2022, those arrested in connection to the case were officially sentenced, each to decades behind bars.
In February, Marion resident Ethan Cain, 25, was sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after taking a plea deal in 2021, in which Cain pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony charge of murder.
A couple months later, co-defendant Brittany Morris, 22, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 48 years in the IDOC after a jury convicted her on charges of aiding, inducing or causing murder; aiding, inducing or causing robbery; and a misdemeanor charge of theft in connection to Smith’s death.
Lastly, in October, La Fontaine resident Joshua Kean, 28, was sentenced to 30 years in the IDOC, all executed, after pleading guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Their sentences stem from an incident that occurred on May 19, 2018, in which investigators say the three lured Smith into the Okie Pinokie woods and robbed him of drugs, money, beer and a Bluetooth speaker.
A few days after Smith’s body was found, Cain and Kean were located at a Southern California campground and eventually extradited back to Miami County.
Peru teen arrested in girlfriend’s death
In February, police arrested an 18-year-old Peru man whom they say shot and killed his girlfriend inside of a parked vehicle near Bunker Hill.
Jeremiah Smith is now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness, both Level 5 felonies, and a Level 6 count of pointing a firearm for his alleged role in the incident.
Police say Smith’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Maconaquah High School senior Hanna Cox, died from a single gunshot wound.
In a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Clerk’s Office, one of the witnesses to the incident told police that she was standing in a nearby driveway when the shooting occurred and heard what she described as a “pop.”
It was shortly after that when Smith exited the vehicle and began screaming for someone to call 911, the affidavit noted.
During an interview with investigators, Smith stated that Cox had come to his residence to return some headphones, and he entered her vehicle to allegedly show her a handgun, court documents indicated.
Smith added that he was holding the gun and allegedly pointing it at Cox, describing to police how he removed the magazine from the gun and believed it to be not working, court documents indicated, and that he was attempting to “fix” it.
He also admitted to authorities that he allegedly pulled the trigger — telling Cox “it don’t work” — when the gun suddenly fired and struck Cox in the right shoulder, the affidavit stated.
Smith then reportedly stated in his interview that the slide on the firearm locked to the rear after it was fired, and so he allegedly put the magazine back in the handgun, causing the slide to then move forward, the affidavit noted.
Smith then exited the vehicle and threw the handgun under a bush as he ran into his residence, court documents indicated.
There is a pretrial conference scheduled in Smith’s case for 11 a.m. Feb. 2, with a jury trial date still pending.
