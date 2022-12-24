From the zany and intriguing to the humorous and heartwarming, the Tribune has covered quite a few quirky stories in 2022.
Here are the top five.
Tipton family’s electrifying experience goes viral
According to the CDC, the odds of being struck by lightning in any given year are less than one in a million.
Low odds for anyone really, but not for Tipton County resident Ed Whalen and his family.
It all happened July 1 when the Whalens were down in Tampa, Florida, for a family vacation.
Whalen and three of his children were driving near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge which spans over Tampa Bay when a blast of lightning struck their truck.
It was all caught on camera by Ed’s wife Michaelle, who was driving behind her husband and children in a separate vehicle.
The lightning’s impact caused Ed and his children to experience bruising to their arms and chests, as well as a few intense headaches for the rest of the day, but they escaped the ordeal without serious injuries.
But no one could have prepared them for what happened next.
While they were still in Florida, Ed posted his wife’s video on the internet, and his daughter shared it on the video-sharing app TikTok.
Within days, they were viral sensations.
To date, their video has been shared hundreds of thousands of times across platforms such as CBS News, ABC News, The Today Show, The Sun and USA Today.
“We were all like, ‘Holy crap,’ because we were seeing the video pop up in these different places,” Ed told the Tribune back in July. “And it was kind of fun seeing it pop up in a new place every day online.”
Boos at the bar
If you’ve ever dreamed of being the real-life Sam Malone, the witty bar owner portrayed by actor Ted Danson in the television show “Cheers,” Kempton has just the opportunity for you.
For just $239,000, you can purchase the Breeze In Pub, located at 108 W. Railroad St. in downtown Kempton, per information obtained from the real estate website LoopNet.
But just be sure that when you’re locking up for the night you remember to tell the ghosts goodbye.
For the past 23 years, sisters Cayenne Foutch and Tara Fleming have owned the establishment, but they both said retirement has been calling their names for awhile now.
And while many Kempton residents have called it their home away from home over the years, many patrons — around 13 to be exact — apparently just flat out refuse to leave.
From slamming doors and unexplained whistling to ghostly apparitions and cold pockets of air, the spooky behavior at the Breeze In Pub simply can’t be explained, the sisters note.
“I’ve had a lot of people who say they don’t believe in the spirits, but over the years, they’ve changed their minds,” Foutch told the Tribune this past summer.
The mystery of the Tipton boom
On most days, the city of Tipton is a quiet town of just a little over 5,000 people.
But back in January, Tipton became the hub of a phenomena affectionately referred to as the “Boom.”
No one could really explain how or why the sound occurred, but they did know when it would happen.
Every day at approximately 6:15 p.m., residents from all over the city reported seeing a flash of light in the sky and then immediately hearing what sounded like a crack of thunder.
And sometimes it wasn’t even one boom either, as people began experiencing two or three a night, all around that same 6:15 p.m. timeframe.
The mystery surrounding the sound began to inundate social media, with Tipton County residents posting videos of the “Boom,” even selling t-shirts that read “I survived the BOOM of Tipton County. Curiosity 6:15PM.”
After a few weeks, and some stern warnings from local law enforcement, the “Boom” began to fade into local lore throughout Tipton County.
And to this day, no one has publicly claimed responsibility.
A journey of 1,000 miles
Before heading out to a Christmas Day family get-together in 2019, Florida resident Ines Figueroa let her two pit-bull mixes, Grace and Mia, outside for a few minutes of exercise and potty breaks.
When Figueroa went back outside to bring her dogs back into the house, Grace was gone.
But this story has a happy ending.
In mid-July, Figueroa was sorting through her junk email when she noticed a message from 24Petwatch, which operates the largest lost database and microchip registry in North America.
That’s when Figueroa remembered that Grace was microchipped and registered on the website.
And it just so happened that someone had scanned the chip.
That someone was Marissa Shoffner, the dog behavior and medical programming specialist at the Kokomo Humane Society.
“How the hell did Grace get to Indiana?” Figueroa told the Tribune for an article shortly after Grace was found. “How?”
A short while later, Grace was officially reunited back in Tampa with Figueroa and the rest of her family.
But as for the mystery surrounding how the dog made her way to the Hoosier state in the first place, that will have to remain just that; a mystery.
Kokomo given the Canon treatment
Canon U.S.A. is a $29 billion-dollar global camera company.
So, when it decided in January to name one of its new immersive virtual reality experience platforms seemingly after the City of Firsts, it caught people’s attentions pretty quickly.
The software — titled “Kokomo,” — is being designed to provide users with a way to meet friends and family virtually “in-person” by using a compatible Canon camera, a VR headset and a compatible smart phone, according to Canon officials.
Since the application uses Canon cameras and imaging technology to create realistic representations of users, calls feel as if you were interacting face-to-face, the company said, instead of just through a screen.
Of course, Canon probably didn’t have the actual city in mind when it named its new platform “Kokomo.”
In fact, officials note, the organization said it was inspired by two meanings of the word.
“It’s a mythological place that fits the image of wherever you want it to be and the second part is if you look at the translation, it fits the Japanese translation of ‘right beside you, here,’” the company said in an email. “The inspiration is that it’s someone beside you but also a place you want to be.”
