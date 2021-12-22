When the 2020-21 school year ended, there was hope that when students returned in the fall, things would look and feel a little more normal.
And it did — though this year hasn’t been without hiccups.
Schools still faced some of the same challenges they did last year: COVID, quarantines, and how to best keep kids in school while navigating an increasingly polarized community concerning masks and mitigation strategies, to name a few.
But 2021 did deliver some significant, good news for public education. The state committed more money to schools, and school corporations followed it up by boosting teacher pay.
Ivy Tech made waves for its advancements geared toward students, and a couple local faces started new positions.
These are the Kokomo Tribune’s top education stories for 2021.
2021: Ivy Tech’s year
To say Ivy Tech Kokomo had a good year would probably be the understatement of the year.
This year saw the completion of a revamped, state-of-the-art campus tailored to meet the needs of the local workforce. Hands-on experience is a major selling point for Ivy Tech Kokomo, and the new campus design reflects that, as classrooms are connected to labs where students can apply what they learn.
Take for example the industrial technology building, where students can work on pieces of equipment they’d see at a factory. Or the automotive lab, which resembles a car dealership.
“We produce a different type of student than what the other Ivy Techs do,” said Josh Speer, dean of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science, earlier this year.
Over in the health professions building, simulation beds and dummies allow nursing students to experience a wide variety of medical scenarios. The ambulance simulator does the same for EMTs.
The new and improved campus is thanks to a $40 million appropriation by the state legislature. Ivy Tech Kokomo raised another $3 million, and more than 250 donors helped them surpass that goal.
“This is beyond world class,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a visit.
Though its campus transformation project alone was enough to make this list, Ivy Tech was just getting started on its signature year.
Hot off its successful fundraiser, the community college launched another one in September. Ivy Tech is in the midst of raising $7.8 million, part of the statewide Invest IN Ivy Tech campaign that aims to raise $285 million collectively for its 19 campuses.
The fundraising goal got off to a good start, thanks to a $1.2 million donation from the City of Kokomo and Howard County. The donation will help build out an expansion space for the new Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration program.
This new program will prepare students for the Industry 4.0 workforce. Also referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0 is what is happening in many manufacturing facilities — automation, integration of smart technology, robots and 3D printing.
This summer, Ivy Tech also announced a new tuition model, Ivy+. Students can take advantage of more for less, as Ivy+ offers a fixed tuition and free textbooks for the 2021-22 school year.
If that wasn’t enough for one year, Ivy Tech took aim at a longstanding higher education practice this month when it announced it would no longer withhold transcripts from students who owe money.
The announcement from Ivy Tech immediately made transcripts available to 82,000 students statewide.
A transcript is a document that proves a student has taken classes and earned credits. One is needed if transferring to another school. Higher education institutions often withhold transcripts from students who have an outstanding balance. However, Ivy Tech sees the practice as another roadblock holding students back from continuing their education and furthering their career.
“We’ve decided it’s no longer serving our mission,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor for Ivy Tech Kokomo.
A win for public education
One of the biggest stories in education happened in April.
And it was big news across the state.
Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly announced in late April they would commit an additional $2 billion toward K-12 education over the next two years. The announcement was welcome news to educators who had called on the state government for years to put more money toward teacher salaries.
“I think (state lawmakers) heard us, and it was nice for once,” Shane Matlock, president of Kokomo Teachers Association, said at the time.
Shaping up to be a 4% increase in education funding each of the next two years, school districts have a couple new requirements they must abide by. Schools are tasked with increasing starting teacher pay to $40,000 by the 2022-23 school year, and at least 45% of school funding must be spent on teacher salaries.
Both measures are aimed at increasing compensation for educators and luring more people into the profession. They will not be without their challenges, however.
Small and rural school corporations will face hurdles meeting both requirements, even with the influx of money, but it’s one they’re willing to make.
Teachers see salary increases
With more money at their disposal, school corporations and teachers unions hit the bargaining table in full force this year. Teachers at every Howard, Miami and Tipton county school will see some sort of pay raise this year, and many will next year, too.
Multiple school corporations upped their starting to pay $40,000 — and in some cases, even more — satisfying the state’s requirement a year early. Schools included Eastern, Kokomo and Western in Howard County and Maconaquah and Peru in Miami County.
Northwestern is the only area school to have already had a starting salary north of $40,000.
Taylor Community School Corporation and its teachers union agreed to a one-year deal this fall that bumped up starting pay to $38,000. The parties agreed to up starting pay from $36,000.
“This is one of the best raises Taylor has been able to make … in years,” Superintendent Chris Smith said at an October school board meeting.
Negotiations will reconvene next year with the goal of meeting both the $40,000 and 45% requirements.
Tipton and Tri-Central teachers are under new two-year contracts. Starting pay will increase to $40,000 next year at Tri-Central and $41,500 at Tipton.
After a much-needed boost to the pay scale, especially at the lower end, teachers unions are likely to focus their bargaining efforts on compression in the coming years. Compression occurs when salaries are similar between employees, even though experience differs greatly.
Schools change up COVID responses
Schools made the decision this summer that masks would be optional for students when classes resumed in the fall.
It was a welcome sign for many, and an indication that this school year would be a little more normal.
But an alarming rise in COVID cases just a few weeks into the school year made some districts reconsider.
Maconaquah was the first. The school corporation instituted a mask requirement in late August after all classes went online the week prior.
When the mask requirement was approved, more students had tested positive than all of last year. The policy was lifted in November.
Northwestern and Western followed suit in the weeks following. Northwestern adopted a mask policy where if a student agreed to wear a mask, they did not have to quarantine if identified as a close contact. The policy remains in place.
Western adopted a mask requirement in September and lifted it in October after case numbers and quarantines dropped.
These mask requirements came after the Indiana State Department of Health said close contacts could return to school if masks were required. The move aimed to satisfy parents who had called on schools and the state to relax their quarantine requirements that were sending hundreds of asymptomatic kids home.
Other school corporations got creative in their COVID mitigation policies.
Tipton, Tri-Central and Maconaquah are all operating under a tiered system where virus prevention strategies are determined by positivity rates at school buildings.
Masks are required when a school building surpasses a certain positivity rate.
Taylor and Western adopted an in-school quarantine policy where students can remain in school if they are contact traced, so long as they wear a mask. Their symptoms are checked daily. Both Tipton County schools also have this option.
Eastern and Kokomo schools have operated under a mask-optional policy for the entire year.
New superintendents
with local connections
Howard County saw the departure of two superintendents this year, though their successors are more than familiar with the area.
Jeff Hauswald left Kokomo School Corporation after 10 years as superintendent to take the same job with Monroe Community School Corporation in Bloomington.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Sargent was named next superintendent at Kokomo. The City of Firsts native has been with the district his entire career.
Sargent spent time as principal at Bon Air and Central middle schools, as well as Kokomo High School. At Central, he helped both the middle and high schools become authorized International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program schools. As high school principal, Sargent helped see through the addition of the IB Diploma Program and Career-Related Program.
Over at Western, Randy McCracken retired this summer after 27 years with the district and 10 as its superintendent.
Katie Reckard was named the next head administrator in April.
Reckard was previously the assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum at Lafayette School Corporation.
Prior to Lafayette, she served as principal at Maple Crest STEM Middle School and has also worked at Lafayette Park Elementary School and Bon Air Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.