Kokomo High School senior Aulani Davis is introduced during the championship match of the IHSGW finals Jan. 13. Davis went on to pin her final opponent in 16 seconds and is a 4-peat girls wrestling state champion.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aulani Davis, right, prepares to weigh in Dec. 9 at Kokomo High School to see if she makes weight for the Lebanon girls wrestling invitational the next day.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aulani Davis, center, supported by her parents and coaches, was the recipient of the Mental Attitude Award at the IHSGW state finals Jan. 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo senior Aulani Davis, right, gives wrestling tips to her teammate sophomore Brielle Humphries at the Lebanon girls wrestling invitational Dec. 10.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo senior Aulani Davis, top, works to pin Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley in 39 seconds in the quarterfinals of the IHSGW state meet Jan. 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aulani Davis, center, closes out her last high school wrestling practice as she leads the team break down, saying “1, 2, 3, family,” Jan. 12.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo senior Aulani Davis, center, helps coach one of her teammates during the Lebanon girls wrestling invitational on Dec. 10.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo senior Aulani Davis, right, shares a moment with coach Thad Tyra after an emotional last practice for Davis on Jan. 12. Tyra has coached Davis since she started wrestling 12 years ago.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aulani Davis highfives her coach Thad Tyra as she steps off the mat after pinning her quarterfinal opponent in the IHSGW state finals on Jan. 13.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo senior Aulani Davis practices with freshman Amirah Marciniak in the wrestling room Dec. 9.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo High School girls wrestling teammates from left: Marli Redfern, Aulani Davis, Layla Brehm and Leah Mitchell hang out in the bleachers during downtime at the Lebanon girls wrestling invitational Dec. 10.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
'Top of the Mountain': 4-peat girls wrestling state champ paves way in emerging sport
When Aulani Davis was 5 years old, she traded pom poms for a singlet when she quit cheerleading and joined a wrestling team.
The dramatic switch of sports made sense. Two of Davis’ family members wrestled, and she always enjoyed contact sports, so it felt natural to give it a try.
And a natural is exactly how Thad Tyra would describe her. The Kokomo High School head girls wrestling coach said he immediately recognized Davis had an inherent talent for the sport when he first saw her wrestle 12 years ago. With more than 30 years of coaching experience under his belt, he knew she was the real deal.
“She was special from the get-go,” Tyra said. “She hit a move that it took me three years to teach somebody to do. And I never even told her how to do it. She didn’t even know what it was. She just did it.”
Tyra promised Davis after that first year that he’d coach her until she was done wrestling, but there wasn’t much to teach. It was more of just fine-tuning her natural ability, he said.
“She wasn’t a little girl,” he said. “She was a wrestler. Anybody that’s ever watched her wrestle, nobody keeps her down. You can’t teach that.”
Davis never stopped. Even when her family members quit the sport and she lost nearly all her matches for the first five years, she kept wrestling.
“I could have quit, but I didn’t,” Davis said. “I kept going and stayed in practice and stayed in the gym. I was just excited to go and do it again, even though I lost.”
Fast forward to today, and Davis isn’t losing matches any more. In fact, she’s become one of the best female wrestlers in the state.
The 17-year-old Kokomo High School senior just won her fourth straight state title Friday in the 138-pound weight class during the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals at Mooresville High School. Previously, she won twice at 145 pounds when she was a sophomore and junior and at the 138-pound weight class her freshman year.
Through commitment, dedication and consistency, Davis has become a pioneer in the fast-growing sport. Indiana Girls High School Wrestling recognized that commitment Friday night by presenting her with the Mental Attitude Award, which recognizes one senior for their positive attitude, leadership and athletic ability.
Now, Davis is leading the way for other girls to join what was declared as an “emerging sport” in May by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH
Few girls wrestled when Davis first started, but that’s a far cry from what’s happening today in Indiana.
About 800 girls across 170 Indiana schools wrestled in the 2023 Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regionals Jan. 6. That’s more than double from the number of participants in last year’s regionals, which saw 350 girls wrestle from 113 schools. In 2017, the inaugural year for the tournament, just 92 girls from 48 schools competed.
For Davis, that means competition is tougher than ever as the number of girls participating in the sport reaches record levels.
But for girls wrestling to become an official IHSAA sport with a sanctioned state tournament, 50% of IHSAA member schools must have at least one female wrestler. That won’t take long to achieve as the numbers keep climbing, according to IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Robert Faulkens.
“People vote with their feet,” he said. “If they’re not interested, you won’t have the numbers that you would expect to have. I think the numbers are great right now, but I think what we need to do is get more schools involved to offer the program. And I think that’s when we’ll really see the numbers jump.”
Davis has had a front row seat to witness the uptick in girls wrestling around the state.
In middle school, she went undefeated for two years wrestling against boys in Howard County. As a freshman, she wrestled on the varsity boys team. Until this year, Davis was one of three girls who wrestled at Kokomo High School. Now, there are 12 girls who make up the Wildkats’ girls wrestling team.
That’s thanks in part to Wildkat wrestling coach Jacob Bough, who has made recruiting girls to build up the team a priority.
“It’s growing because it’s allowing these girls who don’t play basketball or are softball players who are already kind of rugged and rough … to be part of something that they’ve never experienced before,” Bough said.
And it’s not just Kokomo. Growing interest in girls wrestling can be seen around Howard County.
Western started their first girls wrestling team this school year with 10 members. It’s also the first year for Eastern, which has two girls wrestling for the Comets. Taylor, where one or two girls have wrestled for the past few years, saw their numbers jump to five this year.
Davis couldn’t be more excited to see the sport she loves grow on her own team, in her home county and across the state.
“Not a lot of girls want to wrestle and practice with the boys,” she said. “The more girls you have, the more opportunity you have to wrestle the other girls. I think that’s probably why it’s growing like it is in the schools, because their friends are wrestling and they get to wrestle their friends.”
‘PROVEN STRONG’
Growing up, Davis was used to being the only or one of a few girls at wrestling tournaments. She didn’t mind wrestling boys, but her opponents’ parents or coaches sometimes did.
Some boy wrestlers also weren’t keen on competing against a girl. Davis remembers instances when her male opponents got heated if they lost to her. Other times, she said, they’d try to hurt her during the match because they didn’t want to lose to a girl.
“It’s one tough sport,” Bough said. “You really separate the strong from the weak. She’s proven to be strong.”
Now, since competing in all-girls tournaments, things have been different for Davis. Many female wrestlers look up to her, and she’s become well known because of her state-champion status. For wrestlers new to the sport, Davis is someone they aspire to be.
“Most of the time, I make friends with them easy,” she said. “They ask me questions about what they should do or who they’re wrestling next, and I’ll try to help them out with that.”
But with fame comes a reputation and a certain amount of notoriety.
Since she’s started wrestling in girls’ competitions, Davis has only been beaten once. That’s led some girls to deliberately switch weight classes to avoid getting beat by Davis, who pinned her final opponent in 16 seconds during the championship match Friday.
Bough estimates her total high school record to be 94 wins and 13 losses — 12 of which were to boys.
“When you’re on top of the mountain, you don’t look down,” Bough said. “You keep looking up because you’ve got the best view. And that’s what we keep striving for. Your goal is to stay on top of the mountain and keep conquering everyone.”
After winning four state championships, it’s fair to say Davis is at the top of her game. Even so, she still gets nervous before her matches. But when she steps foot onto the mat, Davis said, she goes on autopilot, her mind blank as she listens to her coaches and focuses on what her opponent is doing.
“You just throw everything out and you don’t have to worry about anything,” she said.
But Davis isn’t done climbing. She plans to go to college and become a special education teacher. After that, her wrestling sights are set on joining the World Team and eventually going to the Olympics.
And she’ll enjoy every step on the journey, Davis said.
“You have to really love the sport,” Davis said. “It’s really not for everybody. You have to be dedicated and practice; make sure you’re doing right for your body and having passion for it. If you don’t like wrestling, then you will never be as good as you can be.”
