Things got a little weird this year in Kokomo.
Although the pandemic, natural disasters and crime filled the front page on many days, some stories let readers escape all the bad news and discover something beyond the humdrum and ordinary.
Here’s a look back at the stories that captured our imagination and let us pause for a minute to contemplate how enjoyably strange life can be.
Colorado man wins candy factory after finding golden ticket
For over three months earlier this year, a small necklace with a golden ticket attached lay buried in the ground at Highland Park, waiting to be found.
Andrew Maas, a 39-year-old father from Colorado, did just that. On Aug. 29, he walked into the park and dug up the ticket hidden beneath the Vermont Covered Bridge.
And with that, he became the new owner of a 4,000-square-foot candy factory in Florida.
The find was the culmination of a yearlong, nationwide, Willy Wonka-inspired treasure hunt that had 35,000 people solving riddles and then scouring the country for golden tickets hidden in every state.
But the final ticket for the ultimate candy factory prize lay quietly underground in Highland Park.
The national scavenger hunt was orchestrated by David “Candyman” Klein, who developed the world-famous Jelly Belly brand in 1976 and founded Candyman Kitchens.
He said he hid the final golden ticket in Kokomo on a whim after he and his partner were driving to Chicago.
Maas flew to Kokomo from Colorado after solving the final riddle to win the factory.
Signs touting Kokomo’s ‘61 championship puzzle drivers
Who were the Indiana state basketball champs in 1961?
You could find the answers on dozens of billboards placed around Indianapolis earlier this year. The billboards began popping up at random locations all around the city, with posters reading “Kokomo High School State Champs 1961.”
For nearly everyone driving past the signs, the sudden advertisement for a school located about 50 miles north of Indianapolis was baffling.
But the signs are no joke. They were put there by Reagan Outdoor Advertising to show advertisers that billboards really work to get the word out about their products or services.
Bill Platko, the company’s general manager, said they used Indiana’s favorite pastime to create buzz and get people asking questions about the billboards.
The company picked Kokomo’s 1961 victory because it marked the 60th anniversary for the school’s historic, underdog win against Emmerich Manual High School in Indianapolis.
Woman returns copy of ‘Little Men’ to Kokomo library 52 years later
Melanie (Lamb) Faithful checked out a copy of “Little Men” from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library when she was 11 years old. The book, written by Louisa May Alcott, had a due date of July 31, 1969.
But the library wouldn’t see that book again for nearly 52 years when it arrived in the mail in April, postmarked from Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Faithful lives.
That’s because Faithful finally worked up the courage to mail back the book that had changed her life more than half a century past its due date.
Faithful, now 63, remembered she had the book when going through some of her parents’ belongings after they passed away.
“I looked at that and I was like, ‘You know, it’s truly time to let it go,’” she said. “I’m retired now. I can do this.”
She even decided to write the library a generous check to cover her late fees.
“It wouldn’t cover what my entire fee would be if they had compound interest from 1969, but maybe it’ll keep them from being mad at me,” she laughed.
Indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast names song ‘Kokomo, IN’
Kokomo found a few minutes of fame this year. Three minutes and 38 seconds of fame, to be exact.
That’s the duration of the song “Kokomo, IN,” by indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast. It’s the third track on the band’s latest album, “Jubilee,” which was released in June.
Though Kokomo itself is never mentioned in the song, the city becomes the backdrop for youth, love and longing, according to Michelle Zauner, lead singer/songwriter of Japanese Breakfast.
In an interview with the Tribune, she said the song name came to her after learning the project manager of the band’s record label, Dead Oceans, grew up in Kokomo.
The composition caught the attention Jeff Tweedy, lead singer and guitarist of Wilco, who covered it in a video posted to YouTube on July 1. Zauner called it “a real career highlight.”
“I was like, mouth agape, rolling around on the ground for at least half an hour the night that I saw it,” she said. “Of all the songs to cover, I was so happy that he covered that one because it is probably my favorite song on the record, and I think it’s the most impressive composition that I’ve written.”
Seven sets of twins graduate from Eastern High School
If you graduated from Eastern High School this year, there’s a good chance you might be a twin. An 11% chance, to be precise.
There were 126 students in Eastern’s class of 2021 who crossed the stage to receive their diploma on June 6 in Greentown. Fourteen of them were twins.
“I just think it’s weird that in one class there’s that many,” said twin Tera Wagoner. “I always thought it was cool being a twin. And then I realized there were seven of us.”
“I think there’s something in the water,” joked twin Kelsee Rubow.
Of the seven, Drew and Evan Monize and Kelsee and Kalee Rubow are identical twins. Fraternal twins are Kiersten and Carsen Healton, Carissa and Clayton Watkins, Brycen and Brayden Richmond, Tera and Tara Wagoner and Cassidy and Jayden Hendershot.
Eastern High School Principal Brad Fugett said he realized the record number of twins after chatting about it with office aides at the beginning of the school year. He knew many of them to be siblings, but never made the connection that they were actually twins.
“I thought it was unique,” he said. “I’ve been part of a class where I think we had three sets of twins in the past. Thinking about it, you just start going over like what they all do. You think about ‘Okay, well yeah, we really have seven.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.