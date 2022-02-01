Total Seed Production secures naming rights for Tipton schools greenhouse

TIPTON — A successful fundraising campaign from the Friends of the Tipton Future Farmers of America will help cover the increased cost of a greenhouse project at Tipton High School.
One of the main donors, Total Seed Production, secured naming rights for the greenhouse, according to an announcement last month. The 3,000-square-foot facility will be called Total Seed Production Greenhouse.
“We are excited to see such a great investment into our school’s ag program come together," Aaron Conaway, president for Total Seed, said in a statement. "This is the boost we need to make our FFA and ag courses the absolute best in the state."
The company did not disclose how much it donated toward the project.
Friends of Tipton FFA led the fundraising efforts, raising more than $500,000.
“I am completely floored by the whole thing,” said Superintendent Ryan Glaze. “I never thought we could raise this much.”
President of Friends of Tipton FFA Jeff Rodibaugh said fundraising exceeded expectations.
“I think it’s a tremendous vote of confidence in the Tipton community,” he said.
The group will keep $100,000 in the bank, to be used over the next five years for greenhouse sustainability and improvements.
Community support and partnerships were an integral part of the project. Tipton schools considered financing the project itself, however, there was resounding support when pitched to community stakeholders.
The Tipton County Foundation awarded the school corporation a $150,000 grant for the project. The grant is in addition to the amount raised by Friends of Tipton FFA.
“I can’t say enough about the Friends of Tipton FFA and how aggressive they’ve been,” Glaze said.
The greenhouse stands to boost Tipton’s already strong ag and FFA programs. Glaze said last June that the goal is to increase course offerings at the high school while maintaining interest in the lower grades.
The ability to grow flowers, plants and vegetables year-round will give Tipton students more hands-on learning opportunities.
The facility might also turn more students onto a career in ag. It’s a lot of the reason why many of the local plant and seed companies have supported the project.
“Even now, as a professional in the ag field, I reflect on many of the lessons from ag classes and find value in them,” Ryan Campbell, vice president for Total Seed, said in a statement. “So, we were very excited for the opportunity to give back to a part of our community that has given so much to us.”
“It’s exciting for students who might not have much knowledge (about ag) to be exposed to opportunities in our community,” Rodibaugh added.
Tipton schools will partner with Tri-Central and its recently revived ag and FFA programs, so those students can also use the greenhouse.
The successful fundraising campaign will offset the rising cost of the project. Originally estimated to cost $450,000, Glaze said the price tag is climbing toward the $1 million mark. This is due to a price increase for greenhouses, as well as a jump in cost for excavation work.
The superintendent said the Tipton School Board opted to tack on a couple additions to the greenhouse, including a gateway. That added to the price tag, but Glaze said the board felt like they were worth it.
The gateway will display the names of sponsors and donors who helped make the project possible.
“We wanted some prominent place to feature our sponsors,” Glaze said.
A groundbreaking is expected for early March. The greenhouse is currently being manufactured. It is expected to be delivered in April and will connect to the high school ag building.
“It’s a testament to our community,” Glaze said. “We should have a super nice facility considering where we are.”
