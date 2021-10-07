The Kokomo Traffic Commission is recommending two yield signs at separate intersections be changed to stop signs.
The board Wednesday voted to give a favorable recommendation to the City Council to change the yield signs at the intersections of Dogwood Drive and Appletree Lane and North Waugh and East Gerhart streets.
Both intersections have seen drivers not properly yield to oncoming traffic, and, thus, a stop sign should remedy that, officials stated.
The situation at the intersection of North Waugh and East Gerhart streets was particularly bad, said Capt. Tonda Cockrell, an officer with the Kokomo Police Department and traffic commission board member.
“If you go there and watch that traffic, they don’t even act like it’s a yield,” she said. “There’s a lot of kids up there, and even with it going to a stop sign, there will be problems, but at least we have that in place.”
Jon Pyke, head of the city engineering department, said accident history doesn’t show the intersection of North Waugh and East Gerhart streets to be a problem, but he added there have been a lot of “near misses,” according to witnesses.
The two recommendations now go to the Kokomo City Council for a vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.