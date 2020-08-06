A traffic stop and subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest last weekend of a Kokomo man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release provided to the Tribune on Thursday, police were dispatched to the area of Sycamore and Main streets a little before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 in reference to a large disturbance.
While there was no altercation at the scene, police did state in the release that they observed a silver Jeep near Main and Superior streets and conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation.
It was then that officers learned that the vehicle's driver, Keeshum A. Woodard, 23, had numerous outstanding Howard County warrants for battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, as well as an unknown felony warrant out of Hamilton County, the release noted.
As police were apprehending Woodard and taking him into custody, the release indicated that Woodard fled the scene, causing police to deploy a taser.
The impact of the taser caused Woodard to fall forward into the roadway, injuring his eye and face.
The release also pointed out that no other use of force was used during Woodard's arrest, and he was transported from the scene to a local hospital before being sent to the Howard County jail.
Along with the previous warrants, police also charged Woodard with additional counts of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Following the arrest, in an effort to have what police called "total transparency," officers and city administrators sat down with members of the TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo and Woodard's family to watch officer body camera footage of the incident, the release noted.
According to the release, members of TenPoint stated after watching the video that Woodard's injuries were "not a result of law enforcement."
"The TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo was very impressed by the treatment of Keeshum," their statement read in part. "Moreover, the professionalism demonstrated by law enforcement 'in this case' was exemplary. The transparency of KPD with Keeshum A. Woodard's case is to be commended and we the TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo look forward to future concerted and collaborative moments."
Woodard is currently being held at the HCJ without bond, and he is due back in court for the new charges in September in Howard Superior Court 4.
