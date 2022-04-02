ANDERSON — This week, Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center marks its first year of operation in Anderson in what is considered a learning experience.
Through the middle of March 2021, the recovery center has assisted almost 300 men through the treatment program, and 60% of them have completed it.
Mockingbird Hill is operated by Aspire Indiana Health in partnership with Progress House in Indianapolis.
It has beds for 88 men; as of Tuesday, it had 33 clients.
A majority of the clients are from Madison County and are referred to Mockingbird Hill by local organizations and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Darrell Mitchell, vice president of recovery communities, said the national average completion rate for substance abuse treatment programs is about 41%.
“When we obtained approval for our proposal, we said a new day was dawning in Madison County and across Indiana,” he said. “We’re saving lives and giving hope not only to these men battling substance use disorder but also their families and communities.”
Mockingbird Hill is the first treatment center opened by Aspire Indiana Health.
“There was a learning curve,” Mitchell said. “The surprise in the first year was the challenge of getting qualified staff and the impact of COVID.”
Mitchell said there are two treatment programs that run 28 days to 45 days on average.
He said the center faced challenges in terms of staffing because it opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Staffing has been a challenge,” he said. “But what is encouraging is the people that complete the programs give great testimonials. We’re really happy with the caliber of the staff we have.”
He said the model for treatment has been adjusted with fewer days in the program.
With the shorter 28-day stay, Mockingbird Hill has treated more people than with a longer program, Mitchell said. “It has given us the opportunity to learn.”
He said although neighbors raised concerns before it opened, there have been no problems since the facility accepted its first clients.
Jody Horstman, chief operations officer, said some of the individuals complete a program and go to Progress House or the House of Hope in Anderson.
“Part of it is what is necessary and determining the needs of the individual,” she said. “We also look at their medical needs and therapies, which are assessed at Progress House.”
Both Progress House and House of Hope provide transitional housing for the men completing the program.
Mitchell said there are 26 men at Progress House who have completed the Anderson treatment program.
“That was the hope to have a handoff and not have the men fall between the cracks,” he said. “They continue to receive treatment.”
Mitchell said the success rate at Progress House has increased since Mockingbird Hill opened.
“What’s unique is the continuation of services.”
Horstman said the clients are not allowed to leave Mockingbird Hill during their treatment.
“During the shorter treatment programs, we don’t want them to come and go,” she said. “We help them transition back into the community.”
Horstman said the majority of the clients are addicted to drugs, but there are also men dealing with alcohol abuse issues.
She said many of the men who have completed the program have come back to talk with and encourage the current clients.
