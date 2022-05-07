Booths of confectionery treats lined the hallways and foyer of the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene on Friday.
A line of people waited patiently outside, stretching toward the eastern wing of the building. They were all there for the Samaritan Caregivers’ 20th annual Chocolate Celebration.
Once the doors opened at 11 a.m., a steady stream of customers shuffled in for nearly eight minutes straight. Two tables were waiting for the visitors, where volunteers traded three tickets for $10.
At each of the 36 booths, one ticket could be exchanged for a treat. However, several booths also had merchandise available for purchase. There was only one booth that didn’t offer an edible treat — Healing Hands Spa opted for messages instead, using chocolate cherry scented lotion.
In the first hour, more than 2,100 tickets had been purchased — roughly 1,100 more than the event collected in 2021. All of the proceeds went to Samaritan Caregivers, a local nonprofit that benefits senior citizens in Howard County.
Charles Pennington, treasurer for the nonprofit organization, worked one of the front ticket booths. Having worked at each of the past Chocolate Celebrations, he said that Friday’s event seemed comparable to previous celebrations.
“It’s been good,” Pennington said after the first hour. Relieved of his duties at the front ticket desk, he was able to start sampling treats from the celebration, starting with a sundae from Cone Palace.
In the cafeteria, six judges sat at a table and sampled treats from each of the booths. Noting the flavor intensity, creativity, blend of ingredients and feel, they selected first- and second-place winners for baked goods, beverages, miscellaneous and candy categories.
Awards were also designated to the two best table displays.
Happy Nutrition took home first-place prizes for table display and best beverage. Decorated with faux zebra skins and tropical-looking plants, owner Jessica Lee explained that the company went with a safari theme because they were “wild about nutrition.”
She added that it took roughly an hour the previous night to finish setting up the booth.
For their first year at the Chocolate Celebration, home goods reseller Humble Home traded tickets for mint-garnished dirt pudding served in a reusable terrarium pot. Renee Chandlei, who worked the booth, explained that the business had run out of treats within the first two hours.
“It feels great,” Chandlei said. “I wish we had brought more so more people could have sampled it.” She added that it took roughly 8 hours to put together the treats that had sold out.
The decorative pudding won first place in the critics’ choice miscellaneous category, followed by Ascension St. Vincent’s cocoa-rubbed roast beef crostini paired with pepper jam and whipped mascarpone cheese.
Sarah Benedict, St. Vincent’s chef, explained that she had been inspired to try the cocoa-rubbed roast beef after trying a similar dish during an externship with Hotel Hershey.
Neighboring the St. Vincent table in the church’s foyer, Jaetta Hall kept an eye on her certified therapy cat, named Frog, who was dressed as an owl. Hall, who was dressed as a tree, represented Love on a Leash, an organization that had previously brought therapy pets to visit Samaritan Caregivers benefactors.
Back in the cafeteria, the judges were finished marking their scores and the folding tables were rearranged. A separate competition broke out amongst four teams of Kokomo Area Career Center students.
Grouped in teams of two, the students were instructed to build arrangements using boxes of edible materials — such as graham crackers, pretzel sticks and marshmallow fluff.
They were judged based on presentation, creativity and best use of materials.
Going into the competition, students Madyson Walker and DeCarlos Green wanted to build a Twizzlers suspension bridge. However, they soon realized the confectionary construction wouldn’t hold and transitioned to a graham cracker overpass.
Racing against the clock, they repaired crumbling crackers in the last 15 minutes.
Joshua Smith and Covieon Walker also struggled with the structural integrity of their creation. Using marshmallow fluff as glue, streetlights made from mini marshmallows and pretzel sticks lay dilapidated around a sturdy graham cracker house.
The team members explained they didn’t go into the competition with a plan, relying on previous experience building gingerbread houses.
Jenna Schmitt and Rebekah Cripe won the first-place prize — chocolate bars and pizza gift cards — for their graham cracker train. They had considered building a Volkswagen bus or a tree, but once they saw the edible construction materials, they agreed a train would be their best bet.
In total, 3,658 tickets were redeemed during the three-hour event — bringing in more than $12,000 for Samaritan Caregivers. However, the nonprofit organization won’t know the total amount of money the Chocolate Celebration earned until next week, when it accounts for other sources of revenue brought in during the event.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment to see our hard work from the planning of the previous year and the last two days of setting up,” Courtney Cain, chair of the Chocolate Celebration and president of the Samaritan Caregivers board, said.
Cain added that the organization would begin planning for next year’s Chocolate Celebration next week.
“We’re just eager to start for next year,” she said. “We hope that next year is better than this year.”
