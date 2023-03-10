SHARPSVILLE — Students at Tri-Central Middle and High schools spent part of their Thursday hunkered down in the elementary gym after a bomb threat.
Superintendent Dave Driggs said someone called in a bomb threat between 10:30 and 11 a.m. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was notified. The Indiana State Police was called to the scene not long after.
All middle and high school students were evacuated and sent to the elementary gym.
“We were confident, the police were confident, the elementary gym was the safest place,” Driggs said.
Three bomb-sniffing dogs searched the entire building and did not find anything.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office nor ISP returned calls seeking additional information.
Students ate lunch in the gym and returned to classes between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Driggs praised cafeteria workers for adjusting on the fly.
Adam Long, principal for Tri-Central Middle/High School, said students also handled the incident well.
“At no time was anybody in danger,” he said.
Driggs said the call came from an outside number, meaning it was not placed from within the school.
The bomb threat did not appear to hamper turnout to a STEM family night held at Tri-Central Elementary and Middle schools Thursday night, which was well attended.
