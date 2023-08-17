SHARPSVILLE — Parents got a first look at Tri-Central Elementary School’s new main entrance on the first day of school, which was Aug. 4.
They dropped off their kids as they walked under the new blue canopy that leads into school. At pick up, children waited in the gym as parents and guardians were buzzed in.
“It’s a lot easier for us to manage who the kid is going home with,” said Matthew Miller, elementary principal.
The pick-up process serves the same purpose as the elementary school’s new entrance — safety.
Visitors must be buzzed into the school. Upon entering, they present their identification through a banker-like window. All visitors are put through a quick background check.
They are then buzzed into the main office. Only then can they enter the rest of the school building.
“You have to get through two sets of doors to get into the building,” Miller said. “That was a big push for us.”
It’s a standard procedure at most area schools, and now Tri-Central has joined the list.
Previously, after visitors were buzzed in, they had to walk down a short hallway to get to the main office to check in.
Most construction wrapped up at the end of May on the $1.7 million project. Work started last August. There are some small things that still need to be completed, such as making sure the LED lights in the new foyer are on motion sensors.
The project was announced in 2021 but didn’t start until a year later due to pandemic-related delays. The project was rebid after no bids were received the first time around. Superintendent Dave Driggs said contractors had trouble finding subcontractors, which couldn’t find workers.
The original project was supposed to include a new maintenance building on campus, however the cost of the new entrance alone used up all the funds of the bond used to afford it.
A smaller $700 general obligation bond was used to finance the new maintenance building, which was needed after the old one was repurposed for Tri-Central’s agriculture and Future Farmers of America programs. Both programs were revived in 2021.
The projects did not raise taxes. Debt replacement, a common school financing method, was used.
Essentially, Tri-Central took on new debt after it paid off old debt, which keeps the tax rate the same.
Included in the entryway project was a complete overhaul of the restrooms that are at the front of the building. Handwashing stations are automatic and outside of the restroom, so teachers can monitor students and make sure they wash their hands.
Another set of doors were added to the elementary gym, allowing visitors to access the gym through the new entrance.
The new blue canopy overhang makes the entrance more prominent.
“It’s given it a little curb appeal,” Miller said.
The new main office includes a set of staff restrooms, a concrete-walled room where files are kept, which doubles as a safe room in the event of an active shooter or tornado, a conference room and two padded rooms for students who have behavioral issues.
Miller said there are enough students which made having the padded rooms necessary.
An old classroom, used for small groups, was eliminated for the new office.
An old computer lab will be used for those small groups. Tri-Central has repurposed its two computer labs. All students have iPads which have made the computer labs obsolete.
What was formerly the old office was turned into a teacher work room.
