SHARPSVILLE — The school year at Tri-Central began with the return of an agricultural program not seen in close to 30 years. Now, there’s a Future Farmers of America program, too.
The FFA program was reinstated last month, to the excitement of many students.
“I have kids coming up to me everyday asking me, ‘When are we getting FFA?’” said ag teacher and FFA advisor Leah Cruea.
The program is in its infancy but students are already getting their feet wet.
The FFA group recently competed in a competition where students had to learn about different breeds of livestock, meat cuts, genetics, breeding scenarios and basic concepts about the livestock industry. They were tested on their knowledge.
“They learned the whole shebang,” Cruea said.
The ag teacher said the group consisting of students in sixth through 11th grade did well in their first competition. The drive is there, Cruea said, as students already want to better their performance.
“They’re ready to do it again next year,” she said. “I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Cruea was hired this summer to be both the ag teacher and FFA advisor, tasked with bringing back both programs after a decades-long hiatus.
The revival of both programs has been met with resounding interest, according to Cruea and middle and high school Principal Adam Long.
Cruea said even students she doesn’t have in class ask her about the new programs, and students in class are enjoying learning about what they grow up around.
It’s no surprise to Long.
“Ag was an overwhelming favorite,” he said, referencing surveys Tri-Central conducted among students about what programs they’d like to have.
The Tri-Central FFA program will soon elect its cabinet members. Those elected members and Cruea will attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, and cabinet members will help Cruea build the program.
“It will be rewarding but they will have to help me put in the work,” she said.
Long said FFA will help make more well-rounded students. Public speaking is a major part of FFA and being more confident in the skill will help students down the road.
Tri-Central’s newest program will receive a boost sometime next year, when the agricultural building is ready.
The ag program will reclaim the current maintenance facility once a new one is built off the bus barn, part of a $4.9 million bond that will afford a new elementary entrance as well as pay off the district’s solar field lease.
Cruea said there is interest among students in maintaining a greenhouse and chicken coup during the summer.
Even though the programs are just getting off the ground, the first-year teacher has found plenty of support. The Tipton FFA program has been an early partner. Tri-Central parents are eager to contribute in anyway they can.
“It blows me away in the first year there is this much interest,” Cruea said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.