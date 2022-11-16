WASHINGTON, D.C. — Michael D. Gifford II, a Sharpsville native and United States Public Health Service officer, was promoted to the rank of Commander (CDR) during a ceremony held at the United States Public Health Service Building in Washington on July 1.
Gifford is currently serving detached duty with the National Park Service, where he manages the national safety and compliance of approximately 1,400 historic bridge structures and the Emergency Relief for Federally Owned roads program.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to get up each morning, put on the uniform, and serve this great country. Doing so at a higher level and with great people is a true blessing,” said Gifford.
Gifford has served in uniform for over 14 years; six of which were with the United States Air Force. Since graduating from Tri-Central in 2000, he has held numerous field, command and headquarters positions across the U.S. These duties have taken him from Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia and now Washington. Most recently, he deployed as the Command Cell Safety Officer for the USPHS, where he assured the safety of more than 200 officers downrange for COVID-19, Operation Allies Welcome, and Unaccompanied Children missions.
The Sharpsville native holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering and technology degree from Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis and a master’s degree in environmental and civil engineering from the Southern Methodist University in Texas. He also holds a professional engineering license from Florida and three nationally recognized credentials related to project management, safety and health.
“I grew up in a small town in Indiana and I wouldn’t trade that upbringing for anything in the world. It provided me with a firm foundation to grow personally and professionally. It also gave me the confidence to go places and do things beyond my wildest dreams. You find success with the support of God, family, and friends. I have been fortunate to have all those things to get me to this point in my career. Let’s see where we can go from here.”
