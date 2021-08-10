SHARPSVILLE — About 20 Tri-Central Elementary students will be out of school until Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Principal Matthew Miller said they found out Monday about the positive test.
Administrators spent about four hours contact tracing, which included reviewing camera footage.
"It takes a lot of time, a lot of time," Miller told the Tri-Central school board Monday.
The grade of the student was not disclosed at the board meeting.
"COVID is not over unfortunately, but we are still doing our very best to make kids aware of it and do the necessary precautions they need to do," Miller said.
Tri-Central started school Aug. 6.
