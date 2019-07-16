Tri-Central Community Schools will be celebrating its 50th year of existence throughout the 2019-2020 school year, according to Superintendent Dave Driggs.
The first graduating class of Tri-Central High School was in 1971, so that makes the Class of 2020 the 50th class to graduate from Tri-Central.
The district was established as a consolidation of three schools: Prairie Township School, Sharpsville School, and Windfall School.
The school corporation covers 100 square miles through northern Tipton County. The district runs 5 miles wide north to south and 20 miles long east to west. Up until 2009, the district was Northern Community Schools of Tipton County.
Driggs says that plans for different celebrations and activities have been tossed around since last May, according to a press release.
"The school would love to have some help from Tri-Central alumni with any ideas to celebrate this year," the release states. "A special invitation goes to the 83 members from the Class of 1971 along with any former employees during those first years."
If you are interested in helping or have any ideas, contact Driggs at ddriggs@tccs.k12.in.us or call 765-963-5885. The first step will be to put a committee together made up of alumni, staff, and current students.
