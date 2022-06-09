Tri-Central High School seniors were awarded the following scholarships during the high school's annual awards night.
Walter York Encompass Credit Union
Alyssa Browning $1,000
George R. Myerly & Sons
Kaylee Beard $2,000
John Rickenbaugh Tipton Elks Lodge
Ross Cassity- $1,250
Tri-Central Scholarship Fund
Ethan Hight $750
Abigail Mast $750
Gavin Laughman $750
Emily Hunt $750
Jacob Chapman $750
Ross Cassity $750
Anne Marie Bailey Scholarship
Taylor England $1,000
Tipton County Farm Bureau
Alyssa Browning $500
Caden Leininger $1,000
Eldon Cage American Legion Post #46 Memorial
Kaylee Beard $500
Luke Martin $1,000
Madeline Webber $2,050
Michael Stoops Memorial
Ross Cassity $500
Sharpsville Lions Club
Luke Martin $500
Caden Leininger $500
Bower Memorial Purdue
Saydie Wyrick $2,000
Tipton County Rotary Club
Caden Leininger $500
Tipton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #109
Maggie Dulworth $1,000
Tipton County Young Farmers Ag
Saydie Wyrick $500
Debbie Lange Youth Soccer Founders
Jacob Shively $250
Kaylee Beard $250
Ethan Hight $250
Lillian Stogdill $250
Maggie Lewis $250
Austin Lodge/Park 100 Foods
Saydie Wyrick $1,000
Tri Kappa Sorority
Maggie Holman $750
IU Health Tipton Hospital Associates
Maggie Lewis $1,550
Shannon Duncan Memorial
Syruss Johnson $500
Austin Lodge/Tipton County Shrine Club
Emily Hunt $1,250
Anew Reality
Ezra Philapy $1,000
Jace Cassity $2,000
Patricia Rogers & Merrilee Rice Memorial
Maggie Lewis $2,500
Kaleb Fowler Memorial
Caden Leininger- $250
Next Generation Educator Scholarship
Ethan Hight $30,000
Windfall Lions Club
Jace Cassity $500
Jacob Shively $1,000
Laurie Van Dae Memorial
Maggie Lewis $750
Robert & Dorthy Wooldridge Memorial
Madeline Webber $5,000
Dylan Jordan Memorial
Lillian Stogdill $1,000
Caden Leininger $1,000
Syruss Johnson $1,000
American Federation of Teachers Scholarship
Ethan Hight $500
Nancy Urmston Tipton Library Scholarship
Jacob Shively $500
Matt Thompson Memorial
Miaya Owens $1,000
Billy B. Reel Memorial
Whitney Earl $17,278
Jerry Gappens Memorial
Lillian Stogdill $1,000
Co-Alliance Scholarship
Saydie Wyrick $1,000
Post 9/11 GI Bill Yellow Ribbon Program
Joshua Maddox $80,000
Nestle USA Scholarship
Maggie Lewis $4,000
Jackson Masonic Lodge #146 Gary Wirt Scholarship
Lillian Stogdill $650
Grand Masonic Lodge of Indiana
Lillian Stogdill $850
Linda Pagel Scholarship
Estella Vest $1,000
Haynes International Cabot Club Scholarship
Saydie Wyrick $8,000
Kokomo Area Career Center Welding Scholarship
Caden Leininger $1,000
Ezra Philapy $1,000
Daley Sams $1,000
Indiana 21st Century Scholar Program
Serenity Ash $40,000
Cody Brewster $40,000
Irelind Holaday $60,000
Luke Martin $60,000
Miaya Owen $34,000
Lillian Stogdill $60,000
