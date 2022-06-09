Tri-Central High School seniors were awarded the following scholarships during the high school's annual awards night.

Walter York Encompass Credit Union

Alyssa Browning $1,000

George R. Myerly & Sons

Kaylee Beard $2,000

John Rickenbaugh Tipton Elks Lodge

Ross Cassity- $1,250

Tri-Central Scholarship Fund

Ethan Hight $750

Abigail Mast $750

Gavin Laughman $750

Emily Hunt $750

Jacob Chapman $750

Ross Cassity $750

Anne Marie Bailey Scholarship

Taylor England $1,000

Tipton County Farm Bureau

Alyssa Browning $500

Caden Leininger $1,000

Eldon Cage American Legion Post #46 Memorial

Kaylee Beard $500

Luke Martin $1,000

Madeline Webber $2,050

Michael Stoops Memorial

Ross Cassity $500

Sharpsville Lions Club

Luke Martin $500

Caden Leininger $500

Bower Memorial Purdue

Saydie Wyrick $2,000

Tipton County Rotary Club

Caden Leininger $500

Tipton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #109

Maggie Dulworth $1,000

Tipton County Young Farmers Ag

Saydie Wyrick $500

Debbie Lange Youth Soccer Founders

Jacob Shively $250

Kaylee Beard $250

Ethan Hight $250

Lillian Stogdill $250

Maggie Lewis $250

Austin Lodge/Park 100 Foods

Saydie Wyrick $1,000

Tri Kappa Sorority

Maggie Holman $750

IU Health Tipton Hospital Associates

Maggie Lewis $1,550

Shannon Duncan Memorial

Syruss Johnson $500

Austin Lodge/Tipton County Shrine Club

Emily Hunt $1,250

Anew Reality

Ezra Philapy $1,000

Jace Cassity $2,000

Patricia Rogers & Merrilee Rice Memorial

Maggie Lewis $2,500

Kaleb Fowler Memorial

Caden Leininger- $250

Next Generation Educator Scholarship

Ethan Hight $30,000

Windfall Lions Club

Jace Cassity $500

Jacob Shively $1,000

Laurie Van Dae Memorial

Maggie Lewis $750

Robert & Dorthy Wooldridge Memorial

Madeline Webber $5,000

Dylan Jordan Memorial

Lillian Stogdill $1,000

Caden Leininger $1,000

Syruss Johnson $1,000

American Federation of Teachers Scholarship

Ethan Hight $500

Nancy Urmston Tipton Library Scholarship

Jacob Shively $500

Matt Thompson Memorial

Miaya Owens $1,000

Billy B. Reel Memorial

Whitney Earl $17,278

Jerry Gappens Memorial

Lillian Stogdill $1,000

Co-Alliance Scholarship

Saydie Wyrick $1,000

Post 9/11 GI Bill Yellow Ribbon Program

Joshua Maddox $80,000

Nestle USA Scholarship

Maggie Lewis $4,000

Jackson Masonic Lodge #146 Gary Wirt Scholarship

Lillian Stogdill $650

Grand Masonic Lodge of Indiana

Lillian Stogdill $850

Linda Pagel Scholarship

Estella Vest $1,000

Haynes International Cabot Club Scholarship

Saydie Wyrick $8,000

Kokomo Area Career Center Welding Scholarship

Caden Leininger $1,000

Ezra Philapy $1,000

Daley Sams $1,000

Indiana 21st Century Scholar Program

Serenity Ash $40,000

Cody Brewster $40,000

Irelind Holaday $60,000

Luke Martin $60,000

Miaya Owen $34,000

Lillian Stogdill $60,000

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you