SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central teachers will receive an average raise of 11.6% over the next two years.
A two-year contract between the school corporation and teachers union approved last week includes an average raise of $3,003 for this year and satisfies the state’s $40,000 minimum salary requirement in year two.
The new minimum salary requirement goes into effect during the 2022-23 school year.
“It’s the first two-year contract we’ve had in quite a while,” Superintendent Dave Driggs said last month. “I think that’s a good thing.”
It’s the first multi-year contract since parties agreed to a five-year deal that spanned 2011 to 2016, according to Jill Reehling, president of Tri-Central’s teachers union.
Salary increases for this school year range from $1,285 to $6,285, an average raise of 6.9%.
Driggs said a lack of adequate raises in years past had kept some teachers’ salaries below where they should have been.
Pay range for teachers with a bachelor’s degree for the 2021-22 school year is $38,000 to $59,000. For those with a master’s degree, the range is $40,000 to $64,000.
All teachers will receive a flat $2,000 raise in year two of the contract.
"Across the board, everyone is pleased in what they are getting," Reehling said.
The new contract stands to have the most impact among teachers at the lower end of the pay scale. Reehling said about 27 — or nearly half — of Tri-Central's teachers were making less than $40,000.
Reehling is hopeful that boosting the salary floor to $40,000 will make Tri-Central more appealing to future teachers and help keep current teachers at the rural school. She said Tri-Central has lost staff to better-paying schools.
“It’s going to give us a much more even playing field,” Reehling said.
Teachers agreed to pay for a 2% health insurance increase this year. In exchange, Tri-Central will cover a health insurance increase of up to 3% next year. The corporation will also pay a $50,000 term life insurance policy for each teacher while they work for the school.
Driggs said additional money from the state, plus a new bond, helped make the contract possible.
“It gave us an amount of money that we had not had in the past, that we are happy to pass on to the teachers and hopefully bring it up to more competitive wage the board,” he said.
A $4.9 million bond that will afford a new, secure entrance at the elementary school will also free up other money to be used for teacher salaries.
