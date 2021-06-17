SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central Community Schools intends to use a $4.9 million bond to renovate the entrance at the elementary school and free up money for teacher salaries.
The school board approved the bond measure Monday.
There are three separate projects bond funds will be used for.
About $2.2 million will be used to buy out the school district’s solar field lease. Basically, Tri-Central will pay off the remaining balance of what it owes.
The solar field was built in 2017 using a $2.5 million bond.
Superintendent Dave Driggs said paying off the lease frees up money for other uses.
“It opens up a category that we can use for teacher salaries,” he said.
Another $1.25 million will be used to renovate the elementary school entrance. Driggs said the entrance will have an awning-style, covered pick-up and drop-off area.
The renovation will also make for a secure entrance. Parents and visitors will have to be buzzed in to the office before going to other parts of the school.
Tri-Central will spend about $1 million to add a maintenance shop to its bus barn.
A preliminary mockup has a 50-foot by 50-foot addition on the north side of the bus barn. The current maintenance shop was once the agriculture shop when the district offered an ag program.
Driggs said the space needs to be reclaimed, as Tri-Central will revive its ag program this coming school year.
The board approved the hiring of Leah Cruea, who recently graduated from Purdue University. She will lead the restart of the ag and Future Farmers of America program.
The bond will not increase the tax rate.
Debt that is set to come off Tri-Central’s books this year will be replaced with the new $4.9 million bond. This is referred to as "debt replacement" and is a common financing method by school districts.
Debt replacement keeps the tax rate the same. Not replacing debt result in the tax rate dropping.
It’s similar to how Eastern Howard School Corporation is financing its new athletic facility.
Driggs said they expect to solicit bids for the construction projects this fall.
Work likely won’t begin until 2022 on the new elementary entrance, though the superintendent said the bus barn addition could begin earlier.
Much will depend on the cost of building materials and supply chain issues, which have led to delays in other projects, such as Kokomo Area Career Center’s new entrance.
“We’ll watch the market on how metal and lumber are doing at that time to see what makes sense for us to do,” Driggs said.
