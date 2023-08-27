More than 100 workers for the Trialon Corporation will be losing their jobs due to a closure of a local BorgWarner plant.
The Burton, Michigan-based validation testing services company is laying off 110 employees who work inside the BorgWarner Kokomo Morgan Street plant, 1501 E. 200 North, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice posted late last week.
The layoffs are expected to take place Oct. 22 and are permanent, the notice stated. The workers are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights. BorgWarner told Inside Indiana Business that it contracted with Trialon to employ its employees at the plant.
Trialon provides laboratory testing services for manufacturers in a variety of industries, according to the company’s website. It operates its own facility in Kokomo at 1815 Touby Pike across the street from the BorgWarner plant, though it’s unclear if affected employees will be able to transfer to that facility.
The WARN notice does not state why the employees are being laid off, but it comes as BorgWarner is closing its Kokomo Morgan Street production plant.
As reported last week by the Tribune, layoffs at the BorgWarner plant will occur in two phases, with an initial 84 being let go in October and the remaining 66 employees being let go in “mid-2024.”
