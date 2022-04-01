Kokomo Tribune staff members were recently honored for their work in 2021.
On Monday, Jim Zachary, director of Newsroom Training & Development for CNHI, which owns the Tribune, announced the paper was the recipient of the company's 2021 Rising Star Award for the newspaper that made impressive improvements.
The Tribune was honored "for quantity and quality of local reporting, digital growth, enterprise reporting and improved editorial pages," according to a news release from company officials. In recognition of the honor, the Tribune will be presented a trophy, and a reception will be held at the new offices, located at 123 N. Buckeye, Kokomo. The new offices recently reopened after a fire at the former building in January 2021.
"I am very proud of our current group of journalists at the Tribune," said Tribune publisher Robyn McCloskey. "Not only are they talented individually, but they work together with a drive and focus that is unique."
Also honored by CNHI was Indiana statehouse reporter Whitney Downard, who won reporter of the year for Division I. Downard's stories frequently appear in the Kokomo Tribune.
"Her entries focus on three significant issues — long-term care, maternal mortality and hurting home inspections," judges stated in the announcement. "For the latter, she was the lead reporter and writer on a report that included contributions from CNHI state reporters.
"The maternal mortality story compellingly pointed out that Indiana’s rate is the third worst in the nation, even higher than that of Vietnam and Iraq. The long-term care story featured a combination of real people, experts and data."
Emily Wunderlich, regional night editor for both the Tribune and the Logansport Pharos-Tribune, shared the first-place award with Logansport editor Matt Weinstein for best breaking news for their work on reporting the death of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez — one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport during the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
Tribune General Manager Scott Underwood was named editorial writer of the year for Division I for his work at the Herald-Bulletin in Anderson.
Heartland magazine, which is published by the Tribune and serves north central Indiana, was a finalist for magazine of the year for Division I. Heartland magazine designer Rodney Ogle was a finalist for Division I designer of the year.
Photographer and reporter Kelly Lafferty Gerber was a finalist for video of the year.
In addition to the CNHI honors, four Tribune staffers were named winners in the Society of Professional Journalists' annual Best of Indiana Journalism contest.
Reporter Carson Gerber is a winner for business or consumer affairs reporting with a story titled "Beck's Hybrids."
Ogle is a winner for magazine cover design for Heartland.
Lafferty Gerber won for features writing with a story titled "Long overdue."
City editor Tyler Juranovich won for medical or science reporting with a story titled "Hospital costs."
A banquet will take place April 22 in Carmel to honor the SPJ winners from throughout the state. At the event, the winners will find out where they placed in each category.
