10-year-old Lena Bowers Schoen tries her hand at playing Bob Buckler’s 36-note Verbeeck street organ during the Circus, Calliope & Mechanical Music Festival at the Circus Hall of Fame in Peru on Friday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Music plays as Dennis Green drives the Calliophone through Peru’s Circus Hall of Fame grounds during the Circus, Calliope & Mechanical Music Festival on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Attendees record the musc being played from Peru’s Gentry Bros. steam calliope during the Circus, Calliope & Mechanical Music Festival at the Circus Hall of Fame in Peru on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A group plays concertinas and monkey organs outside of the circus barns during the Circus, Calliope & Mechanical Music Festival at the Circus Hall of Fame in Peru on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Twins Ruth and Mary Berkebile, of Peru dance to the music playing from the DeWitte Concert Organ at the Circus, Calliope & Mechanical Music Festival at the Circus Hall of Fame in Peru on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bob Blomberg shows off organ grinding during the Circus, Calliope & Mechanical Music Festival at the Circus Hall of Fame in Peru on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
'Truly making history': Peru festival hosts largest gathering of calliopes in the world
PERU – Zachary Morecraft stood in front of a wall of steam surrounded by the shrieking blast of whistles Friday morning. To the 36-year-old Peru native, it was the sweetest sound in the world.
That’s because Morecraft spent the last year handcrafting every one of those whistles to be placed on the steam calliope his dad built before passing away in 2016.
And Friday, he played the world’s newest steam calliope whistles for the first time in public.
Today, the boiler-powered apparatus is one of only around 20 in the U.S. that are still operable. But Friday, it was joined by three more of the cacophonous instruments at the first ever Circus, Calliope and Mechanical Music Festival held at the International Circus Hall of Fame.
For Morecraft, a die-hard calliope aficionado who is the only person alive who can still build tunable steam whistles, the sight of four calliopes sitting together at the same place at the same time was overwhelming.
“It’s still kind of surreal, really,” he said. “I’m just kind of on an adrenaline rush, and I haven’t really had a chance for it to sink in.”
That adrenaline was on display as he made the rounds to every calliope at the festival to play through one of the songs in his large repertoire of music. It almost felt like Morecraft was a kid let loose in a candy shop.
But it wasn’t just calliopes on scene during the festival. Throughout the grounds, dozens of other performers played instruments such as organ grinders and small, accordion-like concertinas.
Three electric band organs complete with pipes, drums, symbols and chimes pumped out cheerful tunes throughout the day.
Inside the circus museum, four organ-grinder owners pumped out tunes as groups wandered through the displays and exhibits telling the weird and wild stories of circus performers from around the world.
One grinder had two small gorilla dolls in the front that bounced and danced along with the music when the owner used the crank. One man let people step up to the instrument to turn the wheel that powered the organ.
In front of the Dewitte Concert Organ outside, Mary and Ruth Berkebile busted out some interpretive dancing inspired by the whimsical sounds of the instrument. The two elderly twin sisters from Peru danced around each other wearing identical outfits as the organ piped away.
It was a quirky scene, but it seemed perfectly normal at the festival, which had its fair share of colorful characters.
One of those characters was John Gordon, who stood beside a calliope he constructed out of a huge piece of granite he found in his field in Vermont.
After drilling holes into the massive stone to place dynamite, he realized he could get notes from the holes by blowing air over them – just like blowing over the top of a pop bottle.
“And the calliope was born,” Gordon said.
That was in 2017. When he heard about the calliope festival in Peru, Gordon said it was a no-brainer to haul his massive granite instrument to the event.
And that’s just where he was on Friday, wearing a black top hat and black vest, standing by a poster board telling the story of his one-of-a-kind calliope.
“When I heard it was a calliope festival with steam calliopes and air calliopes, I knew I could not miss this,” he said. “Plus, with COVID, I’ve been stuck at home for two years, so I can finally get out and do something.”
The festival is part of the hall of fame’s 100th anniversary celebration of the two historic barns on the property, which were constructed as part of the city-sized circus winter quarters once located at the site.
Bob Cline, a member of the International Circus Hall of Fame who helped organize the event, said he wanted to do something truly unique for the century birthday party and figured what better way to celebrate than bringing together instruments that have become synonymous with the sound of the circus?
“We basically wanted to do something that you’ll never see again, and this is what we came up with,” he said.
Travis Vasconcelos, director and curator at the Howard Steamboat Museum in Jeffersonville who also helped organize the festival, could vouch for that. For decades, he played the calliope on the famous Belle of Louisville riverboat and still fills in as a backup player.
Vasconcelos said he knows his stuff when it comes to calliopes. He was good friends with Morecraft’s dad, Dave, who was the only steam calliope builder left in the nation before his death.
Take his word for it, Vasconcelos said. The festival in Peru is a momentous occasion for people who follow and love the instrument.
“Truly, I think that this is a dream come true,” he said. “And what’s interesting is we’ve got representation from the circus, we’ve got representation from the riverboats, we’ve got engineers here who handle the instruments. It’s such a diverse crowd.”
John Wright, president of the circus hall of fame, watched the festival from the shadows of one of the historic barns and was ready to help out anyone who needed it.
He said it took months to plan and organize the event, including bringing in a horde of volunteers to spruce up the museum and grounds the week before the festival.
But Friday, all the work paid off. Wright said it was awe-inspiring to see all the one-of-a-kind instruments sitting at one of the most unique circus properties left in America – and to see crowds actually showing up to enjoy it.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “This is the first time anything like this has happened in history. We’re truly making history here.”
The festival continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20. For updates, schedules or to pre-purchase tickets to the event, visit the festival’s Facebook page or go circushalloffame.com.
