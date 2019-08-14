FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, hundreds of people overflow onto the sidewalk in a line snaking around the block outside a U.S. immigration office with numerous courtrooms in San Francisco. Santa Clara and San Francisco have filed suit against the Trump administration over its new controversial "public charge" rule that restricts legal immigration. This lawsuit is the first after the Department of Homeland Security's announcement Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, that it would deny green cards to migrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)