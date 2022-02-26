When Mary Elizabeth Bowden was 10, her parents gave her a professional model Yamaha cornet. They wanted to give her the best chance at making nice music right from the beginning of her musical career.
She’ll be using the same cornet and mouthpiece during a performance of Jean-Baptiste Arban’s “Variations on Bellini’s Norma” on Sunday for a show organized by Kokomo Community Concert. A string quartet from the Kassia Ensemble will be on stage with Bowden.
The 10-arrangement set is a mixture of familiar compositions, such as “La fille aux cheveux de lin” by Debussy and “Alla Turca” by Mozart, and contemporary works such as “Spitfire” by James M. Stephenson.
In total, Bowden is bringing six trumpets on her tour with the Kassia Ensemble.
“It’s fun to switch between all the trumpets because they offer such a different color of sound,” Bowden said.
She noted that although her performance with Kassia won’t be the first time a trumpet soloist teams up with a four-piece string ensemble, it also isn’t incredibly common.
“We love playing with as many dynamic and color changes as possible,” Bowden said. “And I love copying the nuance of the strings.”
Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, Bowden said she’s particularly excited to tour the Midwest with Kassia. When she was young, her family piled into a van every summer for a two-week vacation.
“You see all these interesting towns, there’s always something interesting in each town and really interesting people,” Bowden said.
For Bowden, every week can look a little different.
She primarily works as a soloist, performing concertos in front of an orchestra or commissioning new works by contemporary composers. Bowden is especially passionate about bringing the works of female composers to life.
She is also the leader of Seraph Brass, an ensemble comprised of “America’s top female brass players.”
“I love giving opportunities to women to perform music, and I think it’s really important because women are still underrepresented in the brass world,” Bowden said.
The Kassia Ensemble is also an all-female group that aims to promote gender and racial representation in chamber music. This tour, which started in Iowa and will end in Montana, isn’t the first time Bowden has worked with Kassia. They’ve already recorded together for Bowden’s second album, “Rêverie.”
“I connect with them really well because their mission is similar to my personal mission,” Bowden said of the Kassia Ensemble. “We have an aligned vision, and I think that’s why we work really well together.”
