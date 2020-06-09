Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:01 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lee Miller, 31, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, and interference in the reporting of a crime, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jacquarae Shandrea Wade, 26, Joliet, Illinois, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Thursday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Jowann Butler, 33, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 9:52 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary W. Parsons, 35, 7000 block of West 00 North South, in the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for harassment.
Thursday, 10:24 p.m., deputies arrested Draven C. Callis, 20, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the 2100 block of East 200 South, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:29 p.m., officers arrested Craig Markley, 34, Marion, on two charges of resisting law enforcement and two charges of disorderly conduct, as well as a charge each of reckless driving and failure to identify.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Hanah Benedict, 24, South Bend, on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Stewart, 26, Warsaw, on charges of identity deception, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Roger Edmondson, 31, 400 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Freitol, 31, Amboy, on a Grant County warrant.
Friday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Mosley, 37, 300 block of Washington Avenue, Peru, on a charge of residential entry.
Friday, 11 a.m., officers arrested Shane Townsend, 42, 100 block of North Hood Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, intimidation and criminal mischief.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Sweares, 55, Kokomo, on two unknown warrants.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., deputies arrested Christina Ortega, 33, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 8:29 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 27, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Chad Wolfe, 53, Mexico, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 7:13 p.m., officers arrested Xen M. Pedersen, 19, Elwood, on charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, battery, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and minor consumption.
Saturday, 4:09 a.m., deputies arrested Dillon B. McCool, 30, Kokomo, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.