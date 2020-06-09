PERU - Contractors for the Indiana Department of Transportation will close northbound U.S. 31 over the Wabash River from the evening of Friday, June 12, through early Monday, June 15, weather depending.
The closure is needed to replace a steel splice plate on a bridge beam as part of a $7.1 million project to rehabilitate the U.S. 31 bridges over the Wabash River and improve concrete and asphalt pavement along the route.
The official state highway detour for northbound U.S. 31 during the closure will follow westbound State Road 18, northbound U.S. 35 and eastbound U.S. 24 to return to northbound U.S. 31.
Motorists using northbound U.S. 31 during the closure should prepare for delays, slow or stopped traffic and increased travel times to destinations resulting from the detour.
Traffic on southbound U.S. 31 will not be impacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.