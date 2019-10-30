The Kokomo Symphonic Society is hosting a unique fundraiser this Saturday with their Sitcom Singalong TV Dinner Night at the Hobson.
TV theme shows will take the spotlight for the evening, featuring Johnny and the Remotes playing well-known theme songs live. Tables will have a TV theme, like "Happy Days," "Green Acres," "The Big Bang Theory" and more.
There will be a TV dinner-style meal served fresh, silent auction, specialty drinks, TV trivia and karaoke. Symphony musicians will also play during the event.
Cocktails will be at 6:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hobson, 110 N. Washington St. All proceeds will benefit the Kokomo Symphony's 46th season.
To purchase a table or seats, go online to www.kokomosymphony.net or call 765-236-0251.
