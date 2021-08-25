Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after a Logansport driver pulled into traffic on U.S. 31.
A preliminary crash investigation found that Nancy McMinn, 69, Logansport, was driving a Buick Encore west on Indiana 16 approaching the intersection of U.S. 31 at around 10:11 a.m., according to a release.
McMinn crossed the northbound lanes on U.S. 31, but failed to yield to southbound traffic and pulled into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry Depoy, 53, Denver, Indiana, the report stated.
McMinn was flown from the crash scene via medical helicopter to a Ft. Wayne hospital. Depoy was transported by ambulance to a Rochester hospital, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation. Police said that at this time, neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.
