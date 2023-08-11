Two Kokomo School Corporation administrators will have different duties this school year.
Amanda Landrum, formerly principal at Bon Air Middle School, will be principal at Central Middle School this year. She takes over for former principal Holly Herrera.
Jonathan Riegler, principal at Bon Air Elementary School, will serve as interim principal at both Bon Air schools for this school year.
The administrative changes were approved Monday by the Kokomo School Board.
Additionally, LaShaya Williams was named assistant principal at Bon Air Middle School.
As principal of Bon Air Middle School, Landrum helped oversee Kokomo School Corporation’s transformation zone, a highly structured improvement plan for both Bon Air schools, along with Pettit Park Elementary.
These schools were once flagged by the Indiana Department of Education for low test scores and accountability grades.
Kokomo school administration partnered with a school consulting firm and Indiana State University’s education department to develop procedures and best practices to improve academic achievement at the three schools.
The five-year plan included longer school days, a longer school year, using data and assessments to track student progression and enhanced collaboration among teachers.
That enhanced collaboration included reconfiguring Bon Air and Pettit Park for the 2021-22 school year.
Previously, both Pettit Park and Bon Air elementary schools had students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Now, students in pre-k through second grade go to Bon Air Elementary. Pettit Park serves third- through fifth-grade students.
The changes were meant to keep all first grade teachers, for example, in one building to increase communication. It also limits how often a child moves school buildings, which can be detrimental to academic progress.
Administrators say those changes have paid off. Student proficiency on ILEARN at Pettit Park and Bon Air Middle School has seen an uptick since 2019, as of last year.
Landrum did not respond to a request for comment by end of day Friday.
Last year was the final year of the transformation zone, specifically the part where the school year started earlier than the rest of the school district.
However, many of the practices, assessments, along with extended school days remain.
“That’s not going anywhere,” Riegler said Monday.
While Riegler is taking on the duties of two principals, he said he’s confident the transition will be smooth.
“I already know 80% of the kids,” he said. “They go through the same schools.”
And there’s familiarity with staff and teachers, since Riegler worked alongside many of them during the transformation zone years. He’s been principal at Bon Air Middle School for four years.
“It’s a good situation to step into,” Riegler said.
