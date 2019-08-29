Two Kokomo area leaders have been named to the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus Board of Trustees.
Mark Maple, an owner of Maple Farms in Howard County, and Annette Russell, president and CEO of Security Federal Savings Bank in Logansport, were appointed to three-year terms by Ivy Tech’s State Board of Trustees.
Maple was appointed to represent agriculture and Russell was appointed as an at-large member on the seven-member board of the Kokomo service area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties.
“We are very pleased Mark and Annette are serving on the Kokomo board of trustees,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech Kokomo, in a press release. “They bring a wealth of experience and community connections and their input is important as we work to better serve our students and meet the needs of the businesses and industries in the Kokomo service area.”
Members of Ivy Tech’s 18 campus boards have four essential responsibilities. These include analyzing educational needs and opportunities in the region, approving regional programming and recommending to the state board a plan to provide education and workforce development programs for the region, approving the region’s budget, and recommending methods for acquiring facilities and equipment needed to deliver regional programs.
Maple, a 1974 graduate of Taylor High School, started farming full-time on his family’s Maple Farms after he graduated from Purdue University with an associate degree in Agronomy in 1976. He is among the third and fourth generations of the Maple family who own the company that is known for specialty crop production, growing corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as Maple Drainage custom tile ditching and custom excavation. His primary responsibilities include grain marketing, sprayer application, agronomy specialist, and grain system management. Maple also formed Maple Drainage and TMS Farms.
He and his wife, Marcia, live in Kokomo and are the parents of three children, Ryan, Lindsay, and Kyle. He is a member of Oakbrook Community Church and the Taylor Lions Club.
Russell joined Security Federal Savings Bank in 1991. A certified public account, she is a graduate of Logansport High School, Indiana University Kokomo, the Graduate School of Bank Investments and Financial Management, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. She serves on the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council and in 2017 was named chair of the board of the Indiana Bankers Association, the first woman in the association’s 120-year history to serve in the top leadership position.
Active in many charitable and civic organizations in Logansport and Cass County, she was honored with the Indiana University Kokomo Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 2006, was inducted into the IU Kokomo Alumni Hall of Fame in 2013, and was named Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year for 2007-08.
Russell and her husband, Steve, reside in Cass County. Their children are Josh Russell and Holly Bridge.
